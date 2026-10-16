5 New Steam Games You Might Have Missed That You Can Play Right Now

With an entire page on Steam devoted to new releases, it’s easy to miss games that drop on the platform. The new releases run the gamut from co-op platformers to cozy games to surreal or survival horror, and more. Here are some recent additions that are available on Steam right now.

Play video

1. Enshrouded

Released on October 15, Enshrouded draws players into a rich fantasy world where creativity is key. Whether exploring solo or in a co-op group of up to sixteen people, players can combine strengths, intelligence, and dexterity to create their character and discover beautiful, unique landscapes. From forests to mountains, from dunes to mysterious ruins, Enshrouded offers expansive opportunities to build and embark on countless adventures, whether alone or with others.

Videos by VICE

Players awaken as a Flameborn, a magical human who seems to be the kingdom of Embervale’s last hope. As they explore, they realize they are up against something vast. Mist called the Shroud spreads over the land, and fearsome creatures live within it, waiting to be defeated. Beyond combat and a skill tree that’s still expanding, Enshrouded offers opportunities to hunt and build, farm and forage, and rescue other survivors from the Shroud.

Play video

2. The Witch’s Bakery

The enchanting city of Paris becomes even more magical as the setting of The Witch’s Bakery. Young witch Lunne has recently moved to the city to open her own bakery in this 2D narrative story, featuring croissants, customers who need a little help, and opportunities to help Lunne grow her magic. Paris itself is a character in this game, with various neighborhoods to explore and citizens to meet. Magic meets macarons in this cozy game, likely to appeal to fans of Studio Ghibli and Kiki’s Delivery Service.

Lunne can delve into her customers’ deepest feelings by exploring their Heart Palace, where she can discover what they need most. She then infuses healing into her next batch of bread, helping her patrons feel happy again. Days in the game are broken up into morning, evening, and night. In the morning, Lunne works at the bakery, but in the evening she can traverse the Parisian streets to buy new recipe books, develop relationships, and more. At night, she can rest, strengthen her magic, or decorate the bakery.

Play video

3. Thank You, Bus Driver

Getting to the next stop on time is the titular bus driver’s top priority in Thank You, Bus Driver. And if that means following their own unique set of rules, well, that’s just how it has to be. The player is the town transit operator who just wants to stay on track and get a “thank you” or two from customers. It’s a single-player driver simulator with a funny, surreal twist, blending chaos and comedy with a 1950s, black-and-white animated art style.

The game has three main guidelines: make sure patrons follow the rules, stay on the route (no matter what), and, of course, keep to the schedule. If bus riders break the rules, the player has a slap mechanic to make it clear how much they resent rule–breaking; of course, the driver can’t exactly get up, so they rely on a stretchy, bendy arm that would make any yoga practitioner jealous.

And keeping to a route doesn’t mean staying on the road; shortcuts are absolutely encouraged, whether a cornfield…or a pedestrian…is in the way. The ultimate goal of Thank You, Bus Driver is to earn those two magic words, which not only add time to the clock but help the driver get decorations for their bus.

Play video

4. Paperhead

Another recent addition to Steam is Paperhead, which may be the first game to make cardboard both scary and violent. The player moves through a world built from cardboard, paper, and other arts-and-crafts supplies, exploring an abandoned research facility to find answers. The game’s central question is as disturbing as it is unusual: “Why would cardboard bleed?”

Armed with a pencil that can draw anything, including bombs to dispatch enemies, plus a shotgun and other weapons, the player isn’t limited to those tools. The main character can also physically throw enemies into the air and jump on them, so it seems like their hands are just rated E for Everyone. Paperhead fuses an action shooter with survival horror, and as the story unravels, it becomes clear there’s more going on than breaking down boxes for the recycling bin.

Play video

5. Voodoo Fishin’

Like Enshrouded, this game has a co-op feature that lets up to six players go on a fun little fishing trip. It’s the dead of night; they’re fishing in the middle of a haunted swamp. But what vacation is perfect? Players can also use a proximity chat feature while seeking legendary fish in the swamp’s depths. Whatever is caught can be sold to the Fish Monger, who pays by the pound. Something in the swamp may catch the fisherfolk instead, but perhaps the love of the lure is strong enough to overcome it.

Characters are built from puppets that players can dress up and customize with what they earn in the swamp. With 37 different deliveries to make, from those on the up-and-up to missions which might be a little more questionable, friends can work together to fill a quota. Meeting that quota unlocks prizes, including upgrades like a sprint boost or bigger coolers to store their catch.