5 Nintendo Switch 2 Games You Should Be Playing Right Now

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been out for almost five months now, and thanks to a few notable releases, plus backwards compatibility, there are a ton of games available to play.

No matter which gaming genre(s) you’re into, you can find just about anything and everything on the Switch 2’s digital storefront. And sure, portability is old news now, but it’s still pretty neat to be able to take these games with you while you’re on the go. 10-year-old me wouldn’t have believed it was possible, and 30-something me is still pretty amazed by the technology, if I’m being honest.

Anyway, whether you’re into farming sims, fantasy, or the classic Nintendo IPs, here are five Switch 2 games you should consider snagging ASAP (if you haven’t already).

5. Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Guardian of Azuma is another one of those classic cozy games for which the Nintendo Switch has become well-known. This one mixes a farming sim with a village builder, and sprinkles in some RPG action, for a really good time.

4. Hollow Knight: Silksong

If you have a Switch 2, odds are you already have Silksong saved on your console. But if you haven’t snagged it yet, you need to do so ASAP, as it’s one of the highest-rated games of the year.

3. Fantasy Life I: The Girl Who Steals Time

The Girl Who Steals Time is what happens when you cross Animal Crossing with Runescape. You can also play with friends, which is something we need more of in 2025. Bring back couch co-op, gaming devs!

2. Pokémon Legends: Z-A

If you’ve liked any Pokémon game in the last 30 years, then you’re probably going to want to give Pokémon Legends a try. It’s a bit repetitive—both in gameplay and visual design—but it’s still a good time if you love the franchise.

1. Donkey Kong Bananza

This is another highly rated Switch 2 game, and frankly, one you absolutely need to have if you own the console. I mean, you literally get to destroy anything and everything as Donkey Kong… what more do you want out of a Nintendo game?

Also, it looks exactly how Donkey Kong 64 did in my head way back in the day, so if you’re nostalgic for 90s gaming like me, it’s the perfect title for you.