5 NYC Dessert Spots That Are Actually Worth the Hype

To those who quite literally make our lives sweeter, we are celebrating 5 of the best dessert spots in New York City. Each pick on our list gives you plenty of reason to skip a meal or two—save the calories for what truly sparks joy. Let it be understood: many viral businesses in my state are downright and objectively bad (which is why I miss those days when I could just pop into Moscow’s iconic Café Pushkin Patisserie or the wonderland that is St. Petersburg’s Eliseyevsky daily)… So if a glaring omission seems to have been made, it’s not due to a lack of diligence. I have unending complaints about the quality of desserts in New York, but that’s a topic for another article… One positive is that the Big Apple is home to a growing number of interesting Asian-influenced cafés, as this article reflects.

Before I reveal today’s deliciously informative main list, I’ll note that the soft serve at L’Industrie Pizza is as good as it gets. Similarly, the mango sticky rice at the Michelin-recommended Ayada Thai is another rare internet sensation that’s worth the hype — the Queens-born restaurant has a dine-in space and a second takeaway spot right inside Chelsea Market, so don’t be confused. Nearby, you can also check out Fabrique — when you catch them at the right time, their buns can be memorable, especially the ultra-soft vanilla buns. Also nearby, AnnTremet’s small black sesame and heart-shaped mango entremets are worth a detour. Lady M remains a go-to, with the passionfruit and black sesame crêpe cakes placing among my favorites. However, with so many boutiques in America and Asia, I didn’t feel that M was specific enough to New York to include below.

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North of the city, I recommend Westchester’s La Tulipe Desserts — an epicurean paradise, owned by Maarten and Frances Steenman. Mr. Steenman, who hails from the Netherlands, has honed his craft at a dizzying list of revered establishments across Europe. His precision and skill are almost unmatched. Mrs. Steenman’s sense of aesthetics also elevates the patisserie and its offerings. If you venture to Beacon, you’ll find another master —Culinary Olympic Gold Medalist Chef Håkan Mårtensson owns and operates Håkan Chocolatier on the city’s Main Street.

Now, without further ado, we present our chosen New York City favorites!

1. Frenchette Bakery

As far as I’m concerned, I can’t praise Frenchette Bakery enough. Before I decided to try it, I hadn’t encountered viennoiserie in NYC in years that lived up to my expectations. Remarkably, Frenchette even surpasses expectations with the items on its pâtisserie and boulangerie menus. The art of French baking is almost gone in New York, with competitors serving brutal disappointments—even esteemed names from the other side of the pond seem to lose their integrity here. Thus, Frenchette, which cuts no corners, is a real godsend to those with discerning palates.

Frenchette Bakery maintains three storefronts. The first to open in 2020 was the less pastry-oriented Tribeca location, still tucked away in the uniquely charming space in the lobby of the neo-classical Merchant Square Building that used to belong to the beloved but sadly shuttered Arcade Bakery. Frenchette Bakery’s culinary wonders truly belong in a museum, so it’s fitting that its second residence is in The Whitney Museum of American Art. Finally, the Nolita refuge opened this past July. Chefs Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr own the trio, along with the Frenchette restaurants, Wild Cherry, Le Rock, and Le Veau d’Or. The duo received a James Beard Award last year in the category of Outstanding Restaurateur(s) and won a James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant (their Tribeca’s Frenchette) in 2019.

I personally love the relaxed yet chic Nolita setup—it boasts an elite charm and a great view, thanks in part to a lovely Ukrainian Orthodox Church and well-dressed locals. The staff members are always extremely kind and helpful. During my most recent visit, an exceptional employee named Kali introduced me to Frenchette’s Paris-Brest à La Pistache. I simply wasn’t prepared for the level of excellence contained therein: It was sublime in every respect. The Sicilian pistachio cream, generously piped, is fabulously overpowering—in fact, I firmly believe it’s the most concentrated pistachio dessert I’ve experienced. The choux, with its craquelin crust, is absolutely unbelievable, fresh and perfectly textured. Try the Éclair Suprême, filled with crème diplomate and finished with cocoa nibs over intense ganache, to see if it’s the best you’ve had; astonishingly, it’s about a foot long. Chef Michelle Palazzo also outdid herself with the tarte aux citron, which features little twists that unfold upon deconstruction.

Thanks to Chef Johann Cottier, the canelé, pain au chocolat, (again) croissants, and more are all must-tries that become must-repeats. The phenomenal pain aux raisins incorporates vanilla cream, currants, and orange. Its textures range from custardy to caramelized, due to the perfectionism with which it’s baked. Enjoy it layer by layer.

Photo courtesy of franchette at the whitney

2. Lamoone

In Chinatown, the adorable, beautifully decorated neighborhood staple dubbed The Lamoone, or just Lamoone for short, will delight you in every way—it’s a rare beacon of Hygge in a bustling area that instantly transports you to Bangkok. The passion of Mr. and Mrs. Lee, the Thai couple behind Lamoone, translates into an all-around magnificent experience for customers — the Lees even go the extra mile with their packaging. Lamoone focuses on irresistible spins on Basque cheesecake, seamlessly blending European and Asian traditions. They also serve artfully prepared drinks.

The Lees couldn’t be more gracious, inviting guests to sit down and enjoy samples. They offer more than ten cheesecake flavors, each available in three sizes, making any decision nearly impossible. However, the fact that each exquisite variant is even better than it sounds doesn’t help. Although I feel that choosing a favorite would be a disservice to the other flavors, I tend to gravitate toward the vanilla because it’s full of vanilla seeds. Keep an eye out for seasonal creations like the mango sticky rice and corn mochi cheesecakes, both superb.

I stop by for a moment because I remember Mrs. Lee telling me about the lengths she and Mr. Lee go to to bring patrons the best. I find Mr. Lee manning the counter. He informs me, “We source our pandan from Ayutthaya, Thailand. We tried pandan from Vietnam and Indonesia, but we prefer pandan directly from Thailand, so we source it there. We source the ube from the Bohol province in the Philippines. That’s where a lot of the best ube is. […] The vanilla beans are from Madagascar, and the matcha is directly from Uji, Kyoto. […] And we source the Thai tea from Chiang Rai, Thailand — the best Thai tea is from there. […] We try to keep all our sources, even our coffee beans, from Asian countries. I think, to a certain extent, they’re underrepresented. Pandan, for example, is a fabulous flavor, but not many people are aware. We’re trying to bring more Asian-inspired flavors to the community.”

While Mr. Lee does all the baking, Mrs. Lee acts as the ideal curator: “She controls every flavor and, of course, my son does too.” The store’s interior design also owes to her vision. Head over now and support this amazing family, if you’re located close enough.

Photo courtesy of Lamoone’s instagram

3. Lady Wong

Lady Wong is the brainchild of the Malaysian-born power couple Seleste Tan and Mogan Anthony, both chefs with a wealth of experience and accomplishments. The recognition Lady Wong has received from major outlets and influencers is well-earned. They offer a wide selection of indulgences: entremets, crepe cakes, short cakes, panna cotta, and more. Whether you want a small bite or an occasion cake, Lady Wong’s variety will ensure endless return visits; somehow, as if by some sort of wizardry, the gems on their counter always look gorgeous. The business clearly prioritizes consistency, freshness, and care in crafting. Their mango sticky rice tart and the especially gorgeous ube blackberry sphere, topped with silver leaf and bits of flower petals, are two standouts you will never tire of. Lady Wong is a stellar example of fusion done right; Tan and Anthony have clearly brought great innovation to the Brand. Ms. Tan’s background in French pastry, of course, shines through.

That said, one of Lady Wong’s most important strengths is that the establishment has taken it upon itself to introduce more New Yorkers to a rotating lineup of bite-sized treats grouped under the umbrella term kuih, bringing the flavors of Malaysia and Indonesia to life with imported ingredients. While the owners have said not everyone understands kuih, I don’t know how that’s possible, because they won me over at Wong from moment one. Wong’s rainbow lapis, apparently a bestseller, has made headlines, and the crazy part is that its vibrant colors come from natural ingredients like beet juice and butterfly pea flower.

The team members are attentive and courteous at Wong’s comfortable East Village home base — they’ll be happy to steer you in the right direction for your specific tastes. For Connecticut residents, Lady Wong has set up shop in Greenwich at La Bistro — another addictive, welcoming option that lets you dine at a table, sit at the bar, or take out.

Photo courtesy of Lady Wong’s website

4. RivaReno Gelato

Rivareno Gelato is, in my opinion, hands down the best traditional Italian gelateria in NYC. Their nut- and chocolate-based options are especially rich and creamy. The Contessa (almond cream, amaretti, cookies, and caramelized almonds) and the Zabaione (mascarpone, egg yolk, and Marsala wine) are equally indulgent in texture and earn my recommendation. RivaReno makes sorbets daily as well. RivaReno’s inclusion here largely comes down to their emphasis on top-notch ingredients (a theme of this article) and the meticulousness with which they formulate their recipes.

This international venture states on their website, “In 2004, four friends with very different backgrounds (a car company executive, a BBC journalist, a lawyer and a famous Bologna gelato-maker) joined forces to realize their shared ambition: making incredible gelato.” Only two other RivaReno brick-and-mortar stores exist in the US (both in Miami), so, fortunately, the Spring Street post is surrounded by fun shops.

Photo courtesy of rivareno nyc’s instagram

5. Aokō Matcha

The Japanese-inspired Aokō Matcha, opened in 2025 by Isabella Pang, is defined by its use of high-quality ingredients. Both the gelato and refreshing soft serve are excellent. Adventurous visitors can choose from their enticing parfait options. Aokō is known for its five levels of matcha intensity in its gelato, letting you enjoy the many shades of green. You should also try their other natural, powerful flavors like taro and black sesame. Of course, Aōko also specializes in drinks.

I recommend specifically visiting their original West Village haven. It’s a nice, spotless place to relax while nourishing your senses or meet up with friends. The staff is very kind and happy to explain the menu.