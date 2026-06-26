5 of the Most Impeccably Written Songs of All Time, As Chosen by Colin Padalecki From Surfaces

What does it take for a song to be perfect? How does one determine the impeccableness of musical art? I am certainly not qualified, I’ll tell you that right now. So, I found someone who is: Colin Padalecki from Surfaces!

Formed back in 2017, Surfaces is Colin’s pop music brainchild. His cousin, Alexa Padalecki, previously played in the band with him, as did singer/songwriter Forrest Frank. Together, the two gave the world “Sunday Best“, one of the biggest pop songs of the past decade, hands down. These days, however. Colin is forging on solo, but not alone.

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This week, Surfaces dropped a brand new song, “Blame It All on Me”, a collab with Mike Posner. It’s an infectiously mellow tune with “the beach at sunset” vibes, perfect for summer listening.

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To celebrate the release of the new track, I asked Colin about songwriting and what he considered some of the most perfectly written, impeccably crafted songs of all time, in his professional and creative opinion. Below you’ll find his list, and it does not disappoint.

“Tiny Dancer” by Elton John

I think this song might have one of the most iconic first lines of any song I’ve ever heard. The

verses are crazy colorful with a style of imagery that can never be replicated. Not to mention

having such a soothing, slow build to an iconic powerhouse of a chorus. The sing-alongs of all

sing-alongs, in my opinion.

“(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding

To me, this is the best lazy day song ever written. The lyrics paint introspective feelings of

contentment rooted in escapism, which, for me, is extremely inspiring and relatable as a

songwriter. The vocal melodies also feel like a flawless mixture of folk and soul.

“Upside Down” by Jack Johnson

To me, Jack Johnson is one of the godfathers of feel-good music, and this song is one of his best when it comes to themes of looking at the brighter side of things. Lines like “I’ll share this love I find with everyone, we’ll sing and dance to mother nature’s songs” root the song in empathy and human connection that feel so warm and uplifting.

This song has such an inspirational message about embracing the unknown and spreading love, which I feel are two of the most important things music should be known for doing.

“Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac

Some of the most articulate and beautifully introspective lyrics I’ve ever come across. Arguably one of the best heartbreak songs of all time. Insanely relatable words that speak to insecurities and loneliness are painted with such vivid symbolism. Stevie Nicks captured the inevitability of change and time, blanketed with some of the most beautiful vocal melodies ever woven on this one.

“Under the Bridge” by Red Hot Chili Peppers

I love that this song came to be because Rick Rubin found it as a poem in Anthony Kiedis’s

journal. If you mindfully listen to the lyrics, it really feels that way, too. I strongly admire that Kiedis took one of the worst days of his life and let the band turn it into this masterpiece with melodies that are impossible to forget.

For me, that’s all you could ever hope for as a songwriter… silver linings you took from a deep, honest place that now makes for such an amazing piece of art that others can find peace in.