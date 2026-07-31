5 of the Most Popular Myspace Profile Songs, at Least in My Top 8

This list isn’t only my personal Top 8, but rather the profile songs we couldn’t escape. If you were like me, you made sure your profile song played as soon as friends would visit your page. It was part of the customization we were spoiled with on the pioneering social media site. These are five of the most popular MySpace profile songs, at least in my Top 8.

“the downfall of us all” by a day to remember

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A Day To Remember was hard to escape in the MySpace era. The band was on everyone’s profile in 2009, at the tail end of the site’s popularity. ADTR served as an easily accessible hardcore band at the time, catering to a mass audience. Their sheer popularity at the time is overlooked in hindsight. I remember their shirts were everywhere, this song was on seemingly everyone’s profile, and it takes me back to MySpace every time I hear it.

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“crazy” by gnarls barkley

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Released in 2006, this song quickly became a staple of MySpace. I remember discovering this track on the site because it became a common profile song among friends. This was before Ceelo Green’s massive hit “Forget You” and following his fame in Goody Mob. Gnarls Barkley was the collaboration of Green and Danger Mouse. They’ve recently announced a return.

“such great heights” by the postal service

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Truly, I was discussing recently how huge this song was in the MySpace era. The Postal Service was the side project of Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie, along with electronic music DJ Jimmy Tamborello and additional contributions from Jenny Lewis. Again, I discovered this song on the site and before long, it was featured on nearly everyone’s profile.

“Baby, you wouldn’t last a minute on the creek” by Chiodos

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I often refer to Chiodos as my favorite band from the MySpace era. Their entire All’s Well End’s Well album from 2006 contained multiple profile songs for me. “Baby, You Wouldn’t Last A Minute On The Creek” was the most popular at the time, and the acoustic version was second. Other Chiodos songs that were common profile songs include “No Hardcore Dancing In The Living Room”, “There’s No Penguins In Alaska”, and “The Words ‘Best Friend’ Become Redefined”.

“sleeping sickness” by city and colour

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Dallas Green was the clear vocalist in Canadian post-hardcore band Alexisonfire. But his acoustic albums were captivating. Green has one of the most underrated voices of the 2000s. I would rank Dallas Green high on the list of best singers of that decade. In high school, I traveled three hours on a school night to Nashville, TN, to catch City and Colour perform an acoustic set. My parents never knew I went, but maybe now they do. I was lifeless at school the next day, but had to fulfill my MySpace fantasies.

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Redferns