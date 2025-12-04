5 Off-Beat Christmas Songs to Lift Your Spirits When Mariah Carey Comes on for the Millionth Time

A hush falls over the gathered masses whenever the opening notes of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” tinkle through the sound system of whatever mall you’re in, or restaurant you’re having brunch in, or holiday party you don’t want to be at. This song plays a lot, is what I’m saying. Probably too much, if you ask me. So when you’re tired of Mariah Carey this Christmas season, here are five off-beat songs to play instead.

“Don’t Shoot Me Santa” by The Killers

Play video

The Killers released this Christmas song in 2007 as part of Bono’s Product Red campaign, which benefited AIDS charities. As a holiday staple, however, it brings a bit of levity to any dour Christmas playlist. Slot “Don’t Shoot Me Santa” in between “White Christmas” and “Carol of the Bells” for a vibe shift at the Christmas party that will shock your grandma but possibly delight your teenage cousins. Although kids these days would probably lean more towards the modern 100 gecs offering than an almost 20-year-old song by The Killers.

“Christmas” by FRoggy Fresh

Play video

Similarly, “Christmas” by Froggy Fresh is a great song for any rowdy boy cousins in the 8 to 14 age range. Bonus points if they’re really, really into John Cena. Released in 2012, this playful holiday rap lists all the things Froggy Fresh desires for Christmas. These include “a brand-new John Cena action figure,” “a brand-new John Cena watch for my wrist,” and “a brand-new John Cena poster for my door.” However, other non-Cena-related items include “a brand new box of Betty Crocker fudge brownies” and “the best CD of all time, Illmatic.” There’s also an early mention of “a really cute girl with a really cute butt.” However, there’s a crucial rule attached to this one: “Not allowed to touch butts until you graduate from school.”

“O Come All Ye Faithful” by Bad Religion

Play video

In 2013, Bad Religion released the Christmas Songs EP, a collection of classic and spiritual holiday songs and hymns, completely reworked into punk anachronisms. “O Come All Ye Faithful” is one of the best tracks, although they all have their merit. Particularly, the reimagining of “White Christmas” to the beat of “I Wanna Be Sedated” and “Little Drummer Boy”, which includes an interpolation of “California Uber Alles,” deserve a place of honor on the holiday playlist. Furthermore, 20% of the proceeds from Christmas Songs went to the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP). Taking traditional religious Christmas songs, making them punk, and then using the money to benefit survivors abused by the church? That might be a power move that only Bad Religion could have pulled off.

“Sympathy 4 The Grinch” by 100 gecs

Play video

As mentioned above, if you’ve got any teenage siblings or cousins or maybe you’re just on the cutting edge of music these days, “sympathy 4 the grinch” by 100 gecs might be right up your Christmas alley. Released in 2020, this is a blatantly anti-Santa tune that blends buzzy electronic noise and ska sensibilities to create a fast-paced holiday anthem. It’s distinctly 100 gecs, and fans on Reddit agree that if anyone else had released this song, it would most likely have been written off. But with 100 gecs behind the wheel, it’s a unique and thrashy Christmas banger.

“Christmas Tree On Fire” by Holly Golightly

Play video

Finally, Holly Golightly brings it all home with “Christmas Tree On Fire.” This is a jangly little ditty depicting the consequences of leaving your dried-out Christmas tree up long into the year. It starts out charmingly funny, but quickly devolves into tragedy as “beating it back with a tube sock and a cushion off the couch” does nothing to stem the flames that engulf the house. This song fades out to sirens and the crackling of a fire, but not one you’d like to warm your cold toes in front of. Overall, “Christmas Tree On Fire” is a delightfully retro track that brings to mind the antics of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, but it’s also a crucial life lesson.

