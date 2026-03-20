5 Pokemon Games That Need a Switch 2 Port

Pokemon games are some of the most popular options when the topic of Nintendo Switch 2 ports comes into discussion. While not all Pokemon games gain ports for newer systems, some have at the very least become available through virtual console / online play features, as seen on the Wii U, 3DS, and now, the Switch and Switch 2.

2026 has seen a port of the GBA games, Pokemon FireRed, and Pokemon LeafGreen released for Nintendo Switch. Following this success, you may begin to wonder which other titles are deserving of this same treatment. Here are 5 Pokemon games that deserve a Switch port, or at the very least, deserve to be added to virtual consoles as one of the titles available with the Nintendo Classics feature.

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Pokemon Pinball: Ruby & Sapphire

Pokemon Pinball is a fun, yet underrated spin-off series, with the last entry, Pokemon Pinball: Ruby & Sapphire, occurring back on GBA. Most importantly, it’s bright, eye-catching, and easy to pick up and play as a fun little filler game to kill time.

While some may argue that it doesn’t deserve a port as much as other options, it, at the very least, is incredibly deserving of featuring in Nintendo Classics. This is quite literally the perfect game to function on Switch in terms of control layout and gameplay, and it most certainly deserves some time in the spotlight again.

Pokemon Red, Pokemon Blue, & Pokemon Yellow

The games that started it all were the Game Boy originals, Pokemon Red, Pokemon Blue, and later Pokemon Yellow. Interestingly enough, these games have been ported to other consoles in the past, featuring on the 3DS and Wii U virtual consoles. However, even in 2026, we’re yet to see them make an appearance in the Switch version of virtual consoles, Nintendo Classics.

These would be some of the best additions to the system, without a doubt. Older Pokemon Trainers could relive their nostalgic first adventure, while newer players would get to experience the franchise from the very beginning. While their absence from the Switch is extremely disappointing, Nintendo is actively still adding Pokemon titles from time to time…so there is a sliver of hope!

PokePark: Pikachu’s Adventure & PokePark 2: Wonders Beyond

A bit of a different option when it comes to Pokemon games that deserve a Switch Port is the PokePark series. PokePark: Pikachu’s Adventure, and PokePark 2: Wonders Beyond are nostalgic spin-off titles in which you play as Pikachu (and sometimes a small selection of other playable Pokemon). Gameplay involves clearing minigames and befriending Pokemon to collect pieces of the Sky Prism and save the park.

It’s something different from the mainline titles, and it would be a great game for younger Pokemon fans to get involved with, even years later. Considering the Switch is rather popular with younger gamers, the PokePark series would be a fun, yet unexpected addition for the system.

Pokemon Emerald

Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen have made their arrival on Switch, so what’s stopping Emerald from following the same route? The Ruby & Sapphire games feature an adventure in the Hoenn Region, and Emerald builds on these games with animated sprites, post-game content such as the Battle Frontier, and involvement of both Team Aqua and Team Magma within the story.

Realistically, this game is probably the most likely candidate if yet another Pokemon title were to be announced to return via the Switch. It’s the closest in gameplay to FireRed and LeafGreen as a mainline GBA game, so we know they work well on the Switch, and it would provide yet another nostalgic adventure from the top-down 2D Pokemon era for both newer fans and old fans alike.

Pokemon HeartGold & SoulSilver

It’s less likely that we’ll get ports of the DS era titles due to the way the system worked. Emulators may prove possible, but porting games to another system is a trickier task when it comes to the DS. That leaves the idea of a DS category being added to the Nintendo Classics collection as the only hope, potentially bringing another wave of (some of the best) Pokemon games to Switch systems.

There are currently no plans for Nintendo to do this, but if there ever was a possibility of DS games being ported to Switch or being made playable on the system, HeartGold and SoulSilver are, without a doubt, the Pokemon game of choice. Not only are they some of the best remakes of all-time, but they are some of the best Pokemon games of all-time (not to say Platinum and the Black/White games didn’t absolutely slap, though).

There was just so much to love, from being able to explore two different regions to your Pokemon following you as you walk around. If there’s any possibility of DS titles ever functioning on Switch, HGSS needs to be the first priority.