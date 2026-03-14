5 Pokemon Spin-Off Franchises That Deserve a New Game

Pokemon games are some of Nintendo’s most popular titles across handheld and hybrid gaming consoles. Of course, while the mainline games are nostalgic and prominent favorites for many, Pokemon has released a series of well-loved spin-off titles, too.

Pokemon Pokopia is the latest spin-off to join the mix, earning much love from fans. But following Pokopia, which is a brand-new entry into the franchise, what existing spin-off series could benefit from a new title on the Nintendo Switch 2? Let’s take a look at some of the most deserving options.

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Pokken Tournament

Pokken Tournament is a 3D fighting game in which you play as actual Pokemon and take your opponent on in action-packed brawls. The most recent entry in the series was Pokken Tournament DX on the original Switch, which built on the original Pokken Tournament title with new fighters, performance updates, and new features.

Pokken was a lot of fun, but it has died off in recent years. A new entry featuring an extended roster, new zones and enemies/unlockables, additional features, and more. A new Pokken could even perhaps introduce a 2v2 format so that friends could team up for online battles. Either way, it’s a genuinely enjoyable fighter series and one of the few games where you actually play and fight as the Pokemon, rather than the Trainer. It would be nice to see what the Switch 2 could do to improve the series.

Pokemon Snap

Titles that place you into roles other than a Pokemon Trainer are always a fun direction as far as spin-offs go. Pokemon Snap is a rather relaxing and adorable series in which you play a Pokemon Photographer. The latest entry was New Pokemon Snap on the Nintendo Switch, which was a remake of the original Pokemon Snap title from 1999.

With the graphics upgrades possible on the Nintendo Switch 2, it would be amazing to see a new entry in the Pokemon Snap series. This could include new environments, appearances from some of the more recent Paldean Pokemon, and perhaps even new features and mechanics. Either way, it’s a lovely little game that takes the simplicity of witnessing Pokemon in their natural habitats and makes it incredibly endearing and entertaining.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon

The Mystery Dungeon series has created some of the most popular Pokemon spin-off titles of all time, with the Rescue Team and Explorers series standing out in particular. While some of these titles are huge in the Pokemon fanbase, many of the more recent Mystery Dungeon games seemed to lose that special spark.

It would be great to see a new entry on the Switch 2 that dives into the same mechanics and narrative-driven aspects that made the best Mystery Dungeon game so beloved by such a wide audience. Plus, there’s a huge variety of Pokemon that could be included as playable characters, NPCs, and monsters. It would be great to see some of the more recent designs appear in a new Mystery Dungeon adventure, especially with even more creatures on the way with the arrival of Winds and Waves in 2027.

Pokemon Ranger

Pokemon Ranger is a fond memory for many, and also notoriously known for ruining screens back in the DS era. In these titles, players play a Pokemon ranger and use the DS stylus to capture Pokemon to assist them with puzzles and obstacles. How was this done? By rapidly drawing circles around them on the touch screen.

Despite the death of many touch screens, these games were truly not only some of the best Pokemon spin-offs, but some of the best Pokemon games available at the time. Now that the Nintendo Switch 2 has new features, such as the mouse mode. Or perhaps motion controls could even be considered, if they aren’t too clunky. Either way, there’s potential, and it would be nice to see a revival of a series that has been stuck on the DS.

Pokemon Conquest

Another phenomenal title exclusive to the DS (and a one-title wonder, at that) is Pokemon Conquest. This game is a Pokemon spin on a tactical turn-based RPG, \where players will battle against and befriend various warriors and Pokemon. The game is an underrated, yet standout title for many in the community, and is perhaps an underdog most deserving of a second chance.

This could be through a new entry, a remake on the Switch 2, or even a port of the original. There’s just so much to love about the game. Great atmosphere, a phenomenal soundtrack, a nice art style, and genuinely fun tactical gameplay.

However, the fact that Pokemon Conquest was a collab game doesn’t exactly set it up to be the perfect candidate. That’s not to say that they can’t make a new Pokemon tactical turn-based RPG with a very close formula, though. And a hybrid console such as the Switch 2? As the type of game that makes you want to pick up and play on the go, as well as settle down for an extended session on a bigger screen, it seems like a perfect fit.