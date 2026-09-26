5 R&B Legends I Want To See in Concert After Stevie Wonder Sold Out His Tour

Any music nerd would’ve sold an arm and a leg to see Stevie Wonder perform in concert. Unfortunately, that’s how much it cost to pay for his recent set of tickets. Celebrating 50 years of arguably the greatest album of all time, Songs In The Key Of Life, he announced a tour where he would perform the entirety of the album. Naturally, it quickly sold out, and the dates were a bit minimal. Consequently, anyone who actually got their hands on a Stevie Wonder ticket has the opportunity of a lifetime.

This led me to wonder: who else do I absolutely need to see before they hang it up for good? Who do I cough up a ridiculous amount of money to watch perform before they call it a career? Out of all the R&B savants and legends working in the genre, we picked out five artists that would make for a killer show, even deep into their careers.

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5 Artists I Have to See In Concert Before They Retire

Charlie Wilson

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To think Charlie Wilson has been going strong as a performer for 50 years now is unbelievable. His voice has continued to age like wine, whether in big concert venues or in NPR Tiny Desk settings. Health challenges and all, he’s still gracing the stage. I’m desperate to catch him live in person before he calls it quits for good.

Anita Baker

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Could the Queen of R&B even be coming back at all? It’s been two decades since we last heard from Anita Baker. But with a cryptic selfie on X, she teased that “Forever… is coming.” Whether that’s a one-off single, a greatest hits compilation, or a new album entirely, nothing would make me happier than seeing her in concert.

Sade

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At this point, seeing Sade Adu in public has to be like seeing Bigfoot. She was always notoriously quiet and private, leaving the music industry for years at a time before resurfacing with new music. Nowadays, it’s not as guaranteed she’ll ever release a new album with the rest of her band. At 67 years old, she might really be done, hanging it up at 67 years old.

However, if she does, nothing would be more divine than hearing some of her classics in person. Her divine, elegant voice dazzles even in her older age, evident in the heartfelt tribute she made for her transgender son Izaak Adu, “Young Lion“.

Babyface

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Babyface has a songwriting catalog unlike anyone else in music. Going through recent concert footage, he hasn’t been afraid to perform them either. Moreover, at 67 years old, no one sounds as graceful as the R&B legend. As a music nerd, there would be nothing more gratifying than hearing him go through a couple of B-sides and deep cuts in his discography.

Raphael Saadiq

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Raphael Saadiq has a much richer impact on R&B than you might initially think. Both as a solo artist and as part of Tony! Toni! Toné!, he made some of the most dazzling music you’d ever hear in the genre. Additionally, he continues to executive produce some of the most promising artists working in R&B today.

His live shows depict someone with immense craftsmanship as a pure vocalist and a performer. At 60 years old, he sounds as fresh as ever, and any R&B fan should be grateful to watch him in concert.

(Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)