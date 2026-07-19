5 R&B Songs From the 90s That Millennials Will Never Stop Playing at Parties, No Matter How Overplayed They Are

Have you ever noticed that when you go to parties centered around R&B music, they play the same songs over and over? It’s like everyone is operating with the same exact playlist. It’s normal to play the hits; you don’t have to play deep cuts or anything. But when you play the same 90s R&B records to death, it’s bound to become background noise after a while.

Still, a lot of millennials and people who aren’t nerds will gleefully play the music or let it run in the background. Just know, you’re expected to hear these five songs at all the parties.

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5 R&B Classics From the 90s That Get Way Too Overplayed by Millennials at Parties

“Return Of The Mack” by Mark Morrison

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“Return Of The Mack” may be a bit overplayed by 90s R&B standards. But that doesn’t mean it’s any less great. In need of a rebound after a bad breakup? Or maybe just a simple confidence boost? Mark Morrison will make you feel like the coolest guy in the room, making you feel like the mack in question.

“This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan

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Montell Jordan’s one big hit is a staple at any function. Whether it’s centered around 90s R&B or just a kid’s birthday party, the groove on “This Is How We Do It” is too much of a crowd pleaser to ignore, especially for millennials.

“No Diggity” by Blackstreet

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Some songs are instantly recognizable just from a few notes. Play the piano riff from “No Diggity”, and a millennial will come out of thin air to start crooning the hook. “I like the way you work it/No diggity, I got to bag it up,” Teddy Riley and Chauncey “Black” Hannibal croon.

“Too Close” by Next

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It’s absurd that a song about getting an erection in the club became such a smash hit. A record like that would typically flop on command because of how unsexy it comes off. “Step back, you’re dancin’ kinda close/ feel a little poke comin’ through on you“, the woman sings as the man apologizes. At the end of the day, he can’t help but be aroused. It just feels a little gross when you think about the lyrics too much.

“Can We Talk” by Tevin Campbell

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While undeniably a great song, you can instantly imagine a DJ going “let’s take it back to the 90s” and playing “Can We Talk”. It’s a soft, unbelievably catchy Babyface that opens the floodgates for the aforementioned songs to thrive. However, it would be amazing if DJs opened up their bag to play other classic Babyface records.