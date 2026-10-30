5 Reasons Why Watching Horror Movies Feels So Good (Even When You’re Terrified)

Last night, my boyfriend and I were working our way through Season 1 of the science-fiction horror show From when I had a confusing realization: Despite being one of the most anxious individuals on this planet, I somehow love horror shows and films.

Of course, that thought only further disturbed me, because how could I possibly get enjoyment from watching such a morbid series? I mean, most horror films involve torturous scenes and horrific traumas for the characters. Certainly, if I witnessed these scenarios in real life, I’d be running to the bathroom to puke, not snacking on Sour Patch Kids in bed, loading the next episode or movie.

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Why, then, do so many of us get such an addictive rush from consuming such content? To better understand myself and the common love of horror, I decided to explore the psychology behind it. Here’s why some people love scary movies and shows.

1. They Can Maintain a Sense of Control

According to Vinay Saranga, MD, child, adolescent and adult psychiatrist and founder of Saranga Comprehensive Psychiatry, scary movies allow us to experience fear in a controlled environment.

“In other words, when we watch a scary movie, we still get the adrenaline rush and that feeling of being on the edge of our seats, yet deep down we know that despite the feelings we are really safe sitting in a movie theater or at home on the couch,” he continues.

That’s much different from experiencing fear something in our own lives that could potentially manifest in our reality.

2. They’re Drawn to Suspense

For some scary movie lovers, it’s more about the suspense than the actual horror of it all.

“I think the other thing that is intriguing for people about scary movies is the suspense, trying to figure out what comes next and if there will be some big twist that no one saw coming,” Saranga says.

That edge-of-your-seat feeling, while in the comfort of your own home next to your partner or loved ones, can add a healthy dose of entertaintment and even excitement to your otherwise mundane routine.

3. They Enjoy the Adrenaline Rush

According to Saranga, some horror film connoisseurs are drawn to the adrenaline of it all. You know the rush you get when you’re on a rollercoaster or—for a more extreme example—skydiving? Many people experience that same rush while watching a scary movie.

“They enjoy the sensations that come when stress hormones are released, and they feel alert or full of energy,” Saranga says.

4. It’s Simply Human Nature

Instead of judging yourself for your horror film addiction, understand that it often boils down to human wiring.

“People have a sense of curiosity and are drawn to the unknown, the unusual, mysterious things, anything that is potentially threatening or even dangerous,” Saranga adds.

5. It Allows Them to Explore the Dark Sides of Human Behavior

According to Saranga, horror and fear let us explore the darkness that lurks in many humans—but is often repressed and controlled, of course.

“Violence and death are disturbing and uncomfortable subjects, but there is often a bit of curiosity around them,” Saranga says. “This is a way to learn more about these topics without actually experiencing them for ourselves.”