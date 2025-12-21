5 Reasons You and Your Partner Should Have ‘Couple Friendships’

Do you and your partner have “couple friendships”? If not, perhaps it’s time to start building them, as they might be the secret to a lasting, fulfilling relationship.

“Togetherness is something that couples often take for granted in [the] very individualized society we live in,” says Jordanne Sculler, LMHC, licensed therapist and friendship expert for Doubles Social. “However, when a couple mutually decides who they want to be friends with and on what basis that friendship will be built, they experience stronger intimacy, communication, shared worldview, and respect for each other.”

Here are the five benefits of couple friendships—and why they matter.

1. Built-In Quality Time

Even couples who live together often struggle to carve out quality time for one another.

“It sounds simple, but many couples unintentionally spend the bulk of their time apart, whether because of work schedules, travel, or separate social lives,” Sculler says. “Over time, that distance can lead to feeling disconnected.”

However, when you and your partner prioritize group plans with friends, you’re essentially building in some quality time for each other.

“Couple friendships naturally create scheduled, shared experiences that both partners enjoy, helping them reconnect and spend intentional time together,” Sculler says.

2. Boosted Intimacy and Connection

According to Sculler, the happier and more fulfilled you feel individually, the more affectionate and connected to your partner you’ll likely be. Spending time with the right people can be a game-changer.

“When couples spend time with people they genuinely enjoy, dopamine rises and overall happiness increases,” Sculler explains. “That feel-good energy doesn’t stop at the group hangout; it often carries into the relationship itself.”

3. Healthy Pushing of Comfort Zones

Every couple has its own values, boundaries, and routines. Sometimes, exposing ourselves to different dynamics can challenge our own beliefs and trigger personal growth—both individually and as a couple.

“Another couple introduces new perspectives, personalities, and ideas of what’s fun,” says Sculler. “This variety breaks couples out of their usual routines and exposes them to fresh experiences. Growth happens when we stretch beyond the familiar, and couples’ friendships create a built-in opportunity to do just that, together.

4. Meaningful Individual Friendships

You might assume that connecting as couples would keep interactions more surface-level. However, you can form some of the most meaningful, lasting individual friendships this way.

“Couple friendships often lead to deeper one-on-one friendships as well,” says Sculler. “It’s powerful when both partners connect with another couple and discover individual bonds within that group. In a world where so many friendships rely on convenience, meeting new people you truly want to invest in adds richness, support, and genuine connection to life.”

5. Expanded Personal and Professional Networks

One benefit you might not have considered is career development. By expanding your personal network, you may also expand your professional one, as they often overlap.

“Couple friendships can also organically support career growth,” Sculler points out. “New connections might lead to job opportunities, creative brainstorming, or simply valuable conversations about professional highs and lows.”

When you speak to like-minded individuals about your career passions, you might leave feeling more inspired.

“Sharing these discussions in a group setting can spark motivation, new ideas, and a sense of camaraderie that benefits both the relationship and individual goals,” Sculler says.