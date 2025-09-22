5 Reasons You Can’t Stop Arguing with Your Partner

No relationship is perfect. When two people who care deeply about each other come together in a romantic relationship, their deepest wounds and fears are often exposed. This is a breeding ground for conflict—but also for deep healing and connection.

Wondering about the most universal fights couples hate? I turned to Reddit to explore some of the most common arguments in relationships, and the answers might shock you.

1. Money

I’d like to think that most of us would choose love over money any day. However, that doesn’t mean your finances won’t become an issue at times. Unfortunately, financial insecurity is a major point of contention in many relationships.

“Especially if you are both working and living together,” one Redditor pointed out. “Every couple, when they get together, tells themselves that money will not be an issue. No. It will come up.”

At some point, it’s inevitable—especially when you notice your differing spending habits.

“Everyone likes to spend money on different things that the other person in the relationship might not agree on,” the Redditor continued. “It gets much worse if someone lends a substantial amount to family. If you’re a couple that doesn’t have this problem, you’re lucky. A lot break up over it.”

2. Chores

Another unromantic issue many couples face is chore distribution. This is especially common when you first start living together.

“Housekeeping is the apple of discord,” one Redditor wrote. “It’s hard to find someone who feels exactly the same way you do about how things should be maintained, and it’s hard to deal with another person’s messes (or cleanliness demands) regardless.”

3. Sex and Intimacy

Intimacy, be it sexual, physical, or emotional, is important in any relationship. If you’re a couple that values sex, you’re bound to face some incompatibilities throughout your relationship.

“Over your lifetime, your sexual desire has peaks and valleys. Sometimes you may want to have sex every day, sometimes once a month is enough,” one Redditor said. “An individual won’t have the same appetite [for] his or her entire life. And when you partner up with someone, you have to navigate their sexual preferences as well.”

Thankfully, couples can navigate these issues together, ensuring both parties are comfortable and fulfilled.

4. Minor Misunderstandings

I don’t care how healthy your relationship is: you and your partner will misunderstand each other some days. Inherently, this isn’t bad—it’s completely normal. However, it must be addressed with care.

“Almost all of my husband’s and my arguments stem from a misunderstanding,” one Redditor wrote. “We always say we speak two different languages and end up in the stupidest arguments.”

For example, the Redditor used the example of one person giving constructive criticism while the other takes it the wrong way or internalizes it. This is such a common trope in relationships and—thankfully—one you can easily work through with open communication.

5. ‘Nothing’

…or so you think it’s nothing.

“You are both just in a pissy mood for whatever reason, and something starts it,” one Redditor wrote. “Then it goes on and on, and you have no clue why you are arguing, you just know that you are pissed off and you will be damned if you will back down first.”

Usually, there’s some underlying resentment or annoyance hidden beneath the surface. In which case, the actual issue is a lack of communication or even a lack of self-awareness. If one person doesn’t know why they feel so angry toward their partner, they need to reflect and be as honest with themselves as possible. Otherwise, there will be hostile undertones in everyday interactions.