5 Reasons You Keep Listening to the Same Song on Repeat

Sometimes all you want is the same song on repeat for hours or even days. We’ve all been there. And depending on the song, there are several ways to explain the repetition. If you’re looking for answers, here are five reasons you might have that song on repeat.

It’s a Certified Banger

Sometimes the simplest explanation is the best one. If the song is certifiably good, you’ll want to have it on repeat for a while. When Sabrina Carpenter released “Espresso”, it seemed like everyone had that on repeat. Pop fans, coffee shop baristas, Top 40 stations, Spotify: “Espresso” was the 2024 song of the summer, mostly because it was forced upon the general public in this way. Still, there’s no denying that it had a certain something that made it such a bop. Good songs deserve to be repeated, and it really can be that simple.

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Nostalgia Listening

Rediscover a beloved song from high school and haven’t been able to listen to anything else for the rest of the day? You might be nostalgia listening. Used sparingly, nostalgia listening is a beautiful time capsule of sepia-toned memories. But sometimes it can hinder us from discovering great new music. Still, an old song on repeat might be just what the doctor ordered for summertime sadness, or those wintertime blues. When it’s so hot it feels like it’ll never end, or so unbearably cold that you’re forced to hibernate, a song from your youth on repeat can make everything seem okay again.

ADHD Hyperfixation

This is one of those IYKYK things. While we all experience obsessions with things every once in a while, the ADHD Hyperfixation is a different animal altogether. Take it from someone who knows. A hyperfixation isn’t just liking one song a lot and listening to it on repeat for a few hours. It’s liking a song so much that you make a 15-hour playlist of only that song. And then only listen to that playlist for the next month.

It’s falling down a research hole about it, learning how it was recorded, the meaning behind the lyrics, the artist’s zodiac sign, what phase the moon was in when it was written. Also, losing time while doing this research, resurfacing hours later feeling disoriented, only to find that the sun has gone down, you have to pee really bad, and you haven’t eaten all day. Real ones know the struggle.

‘Groundhog Day’ Situation

We’re getting into the less likely and more complicated explanations here. But also, we don’t know your life; this could be a very real experience for you. If listening to the same song on repeat is happening against your will, you might be in a Groundhog Day situation. Trying to change the song doesn’t work, putting in a new CD or queuing up a different playlist does nothing, and you’re starting to get worried. If each new day is exactly the same, with the same song endlessly on repeat, there’s only one thing to say: we hope it’s at least a good song.

Cursed by a Witch

In a similar situation to the Groundhog Day conundrum, if you’re being forced to listen to the same song on repeat, we’re sorry to say it could be a witch’s curse. Have you angered any old ladies recently? Ghosted a strangely beautiful woman because her vibe was kind of off? Shooed any black cats off your property? You might have encountered a few witches. And if the song on repeat is Rebecca Black’s “Friday” or perhaps “Cotton Eye Joe”? Well, the good news is noise-canceling technology is always evolving. Can’t say much about your reputation with the local coven, though.

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