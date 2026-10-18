5 Reasons You Should Think Twice Before Dressing Your Pet Up for Halloween

The 36th Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade took place yesterday, and there were some adorable photos to show for it. It was clear that the human participants absolutely adored their canines. However, it is important to remember: Our idea of fun might not quite align with our pets’. Retailers love to sell consumers on cuteness, but chances are that your pet is cute enough as is. Animals can bite, scratch, and bark, but they don’t have the ability to say no to hideous, annoying, and possibly dangerous attire. Humans aren’t the only ones who can experience sensory overload, and some of their fashion choices could give any sentient being a heart attack…

Buy your pet an appropriate treat instead of subjecting him to the upcoming Halloween rituals that might be harmful. That means do not feed your animal candy. Give him a quiet space in case all the new and unfamiliar invading presences trigger fear. Also, keep away any decorations that could be chewed through, especially wires.

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Now, so that your quadrupedal friends stay healthy this October, here are 5 reasons why the scrooge I am suggests keeping them costume-free.

1. DistresS

You might think your pet looks content, but he might very well feel uncomfortable and humiliated. Although he may be attempting to tolerate the hands that feed him, again, he probably didn’t give you his consent to be the butt of the joke, meaning dressed as Tinkerbell or a donut. Animals have dignity, and we all know just how brilliantly they can discern our emotions, even if your tradition of taking Instagram photos proves utterly baffling to them, as it should. If you treat them like cheap entertainment at their expense, they won’t trust you.

2. Risk of Swallowing

Most of us are aware that animals aren’t always great judges when it comes to what should go in their mouths. Especially if they’re trying to rip off the annoying getup you’ve placed them in, they could swallow elements of it. Think of all the different, sometimes toxic materials and embellishments that could pose choking hazards. A badge, a bell, a pom-pom, or a plastic accessory could become dangerous.

3. Overheating

Yes, your animals can easily become overheated. If you were already wearing a fur coat, would you want to have someone load you with even more gear? That devil dress may quite literally be hot as heck.

4. Too restrictive

Your furry companion may end up at the vet if you choose to put him in clothing that is too tight around the chest or throat. Costumes can restrict your household protector’s movement as well as his ability to communicate with you (making it harder for you to read his discomfort) and process his surroundings. Anything that interferes with the eyes, ears, and tail will be cause for anxiety. When it comes to cats, for example, even the whiskers must be left alone. When animals feel restrained, they can accidentally harm themselves. Similarly, elements of their outfits might trip them; those shoes you picked out might not fit those ultra-sensitive paws as well as you think. While many animals may be able to wear costumes without any damage and even seem to enjoy them, why would you risk a potentially negative outcome?

5. Allergies & Skin Agitation

Halloween looks are often incredibly cheaply made, and, accordingly, your animal just might be allergic to the horrors in which you’ve so brazenly decided to drape him. The mere act of allowing certain fabrics to rub against your pet’s skin can cause rashes, which, in turn, will make him scratch the affected area.