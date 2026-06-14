5 Relationship Skills Everyone Should Learn, According to Therapists

Dating often brings out the worst in people, as it requires you to get vulnerable and trust the person you’re with. In such a high-risk dynamic, there’s bound to be conflict, fear, insecurity, and even resentment at times. Thankfully, certain skills can help us better navigate our intimate connections.

According to therapists, here are five crucial relationship skills to develop, so you can show up for yourself and your partner.

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1. Active Listening

While communicating your own feelings and needs is crucial in a relationship, many people forget the importance of listening.

“Active listening is a very important relationship skill,” says Dr. Suzanne Wallach, LMFT, PsyD, Psychotherapist, Executive Director, and Owner at SoCal DBT. “It signals to your partner that you care about what they have to say and that you are able to sit there with them in the present moment.”

Wallach notes that active listening goes beyond just hearing someone. It’s about understanding your partner’s experience and perspective, and responding rather than reacting.

2. Emotional Awareness

A lack of self-awareness in a relationship is one of the most difficult issues to address, particularly regarding emotional awareness.

“The ability to recognize and understand your own emotions is foundational to a healthy relationship,” says Katie Rose, LCSW, NYC-based psychotherapist with over a decade of experience working with individuals and couples. “Developing emotional awareness helps partners communicate their needs more clearly and respond more thoughtfully during moments of stress and conflict. Taking the time to understand what bothers you and how you typically respond when you’re emotionally activated is a key step in preventing reactive behaviors.”

3. Emotional Regulation

In addition to emotional awareness, emotional regulation is also crucial. If you can’t manage your own emotions, you can’t expect someone else to do it for you. And without emotional regulation, you might be reactive rather than responsive, which can harm your connection.

“Emotional regulation, one of DBT’s core principles, is another great relationship skill,” says Wallach. “When a partner can manage their own emotions during times of anxiety, stress, or hardship, it can make all the difference. Through emotional regulation or co-regulation, you’re creating a safe psychological container that allows for emotional vulnerability.”

4. Vulnerability

If you can’t be vulnerable in your intimate romantic relationship, you’ll deprive yourself of the opportunity to connect beyond the surface.

“Strong emotional bonds require partners to trust one another with their fears, needs, disappointments, and hopes,” says Rose. “Being willing to share your vulnerabilities (and treating your partner’s vulnerabilities with care and respect) helps strengthen intimacy and deepen emotional connection. Vulnerability creates opportunities for partners to truly know and support one another.”

5. Ability to Repair

No matter how healthy you might be, or how ideal your relationship might appear, no one is perfect. Conflict is inevitable, and repair is what matters most.

“All couples will have disagreements, with varying levels of severity,” Wallach explains. “Regardless, the ability to repair after conflict is crucial.”

“Couples who do this successfully view arguments as ‘us vs. the external problem’ instead of ‘me vs. you,’” she continues. “They will have worked toward a shared compromise or understanding.”