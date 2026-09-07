5 Rock Songs From the 1990s That Deserve to Be Famous 30+ Years Later

In the early 1990s, rock music and the hit songs of the day made a drastic turn. As 80s hair bands fizzled out in the new decade, alternative rock took their place. Many rock bands had to adapt, go back to the drawing board, or rely on a pre-80s rock sound with less production.

Despite this change, these five rock songs thrived in the 1990s and deserve to be famous 30+ years later.

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“twice as hard” by the black crowes

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In 1990, The Black Crowes took rock back to the 1970s. Their blues-rock riffs mixed with Southern rock, while Chris Robinson’s vocals echoed 70s vocalists like Rod Stewart and Patrick Simmons of the Doobie Brothers. Their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, was a sigh of relief for many pure rock ‘n’ roll fans. “Twice As Hard” is the debut album’s bold opener. Additionally, the album is packed with other defining hits from the group, including “She Talks To Angels”, “Hard To Handle”, and “Jealous Again”.

“interstate love song” by stone temple pilots

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This 1994 hit is among the most timeless grunge songs of the decade. As many other grunge songs might not have aged well, “Interstate Love Song” certainly holds up. Stone Temple Pilots made an artistic leap with Purple, which debuted at No. 1 upon release. As a single, it peaked at No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock charts.

“Thunderstruck” by ac/dc

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Upon release in 1990, “Thunderstruck” instantly became one of AC/DC’s biggest hits. It’s certainly their most well-known hit from the 90s. Ultimately, it’s one of the best-selling singles of all time, with 15 million units sold. Sporting events around the world still use the track to hype up large crowds, and Angus Young’s signature guitar techniques remain recognizable worldwide.

“right now” by van halen

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In the late 70s and early 80s, Van Halen was among the biggest rock bands in the world. They were primarily known for their party-rock anthems. This changed in the mid-90s when singer David Lee Roth left the group. With the addition of established rock singer Sammy Hagar, the band dipped into more mature lyrical content. They could still rock with the best of them, but tracks such as “Right Now” served to inspire people. That’s what has made this a timeless anthem.

“1979” by the Smashing Pumpkins

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Their 1995 double album has been seen as the band’s masterpiece. In 2026, The Smashing Pumpkins embark on a 30th anniversary tour for Melon Collie And The Infinite Sadness. “1979” was the final song written for the double album, and the last to be recorded, though it became the second single released. It’s about the final year of your adolescence, a time in your life that every person can relate to. That’s why the track has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years, as it captures that same feeling for younger generations as well.

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