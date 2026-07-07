5 Signs Mercury Retrograde Is Messing With Your Pet, According to an Astrologer

Everyone knows Mercury retrograde is a chaotic time for humans. The missed flights, the misfired texts, the exes crawling back out of the woodwork. What gets overlooked is what it does to your pets—and if your dog has been running laps at midnight or your cat has decided it doesn’t know you anymore, the current retrograde, which runs until July 23, could be why.

Psychic World astrologer Antonella says pets rank among the most retrograde-sensitive creatures—and the numbers back her up. A third of pet owners have already noticed their animals acting differently since June 29, from spikes in primal instincts to the return of health issues that seemed long gone.

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1. Sudden Bursts of Frenetic Energy

The zoomies are always a possibility, but during Mercury retrograde, they might arrive more intensely and later than usual. Antonella says pets become more instinct-driven during this period—racing around the house, demanding extra playtime, staying alert way past their normal bedtime. Research also suggests dogs experience emotional contagion from the smell of human stress—so if you’re already on edge, your pet is probably picking that up and matching it.

2. Unexplained Tension With Other Animals

Two pets that normally coexist without issue might suddenly snap at each other over a toy or a food bowl. Antonella attributes this to emotional dysregulation—Mercury retrograde disrupts communication across the board, including whatever language your animals use with each other. If your previously unbothered pets are suddenly posturing, this is likely why.

3. Treating You Like a Stranger

Mercury retrograde pulls the past forward, and for pets, that can mean regression to earlier, less secure behaviors. Antonella describes it as your pet experiencing its surroundings—or even you—as if for the first time. Expect suspicion, hesitation, and the side-eye normally reserved for the vet’s office.

4. Mischief on Overdrive

Chewing things they know better than to chew, chasing anything that moves, bolting during walks—Antonella says this is how pets express confusion and frustration during the retrograde. Leashes, collars, and gate latches are due for an inspection—lost pet reports, anecdotally, tick up during this period.

5. Old Issues Resurfacing

This one is easier to miss. Antonella notes that Mercury retrograde has a way of bringing unresolved issues back around—and for pets, that can mean the return of a previously resolved illness or injury. If something looked healed and suddenly doesn’t, a vet visit is smarter than waiting it out.