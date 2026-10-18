5 Signs You Might Be a Mystic, According to a Spiritual Expert

If you’re into spirituality at all, you might have heard the term “mystic” thrown around from time to time. These individuals are believed to have a direct connection to the divine, be it God, source, the universe, or whatever higher power you believe in.

“A mystic is someone who has lived experience with the divine,” says Bridget Marie, an Intuitive coach specializing in Astrology and Tarot. “Deeply spiritual and intuitive, mystics are old souls who are attuned to the unseen.”

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Wondering whether you’re one of the gifted individuals on this earth? (I have an inkling we all are, to an extent.) In honor of the autumn season—the time of year when the veil between the physical world and the spirit realm begins to thin—here are five signs you might be a mystic.

1. You Notice Signs

According to Marie, if you regularly spot signs from above, you might be a mystic.

“For example, you might notice white feathers on your path, a sign from your higher self that you are protected,” she says.

Many people also notice repetitive angel numbers, symbols in their dreams, or even highly requested signs they’ve prayed for come to fruition right in front of them. These little “winks” from the universe might indicate your connection to the divine.

2. You Feel Divinely Protected

According to Marie, mystics are believed to be divinely protected. If you sense someone is watching over you, be it a higher power or ancestor, you might be a mystic.

“For example, something might happen that, from the outside, looks like bad luck but ends up for your highest good,” she explains.

Have you noticed that any time someone does you wrong, your life ends up getting exponentially better while theirs seems to spiral out of control? Or maybe you’ve been saved from what could have been a life-or-death situation. This is a clear sign you’re being protected and guided.

3. Your Intuition Is Sharp

A strong intuition is one of the most obvious signs of a mystic. For some, this means intuitively reading symbols, like the ones on tarot cards or the astrological glyphs, Marie says. For others, it might simply be having a sense of knowing without even understanding why.

“You know things without knowing how, whether it is a bad feeling about someone who turns out to not have your best interests at heart or prophetic dreams,” Marie says.

4. You’re Empathetic

Empathy is one of the most beautiful qualities to possess. Mystics can usually use their sensitivity to tap into empathy, deepening their connections to other living beings and the world around them.

According to Marie, you might be a mystic if “you are highly empathetic, and animals and children love being close to you.”

5. You Crave Solitude

Because mystics are sensitive to energy and tend to carry heavy emotions and truths, they often need space to process. Usually, this occurs within nature.

“[Mystics] regularly need alone time and like to spend time in nature to recharge [their] batteries,” says Marie.