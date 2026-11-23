Has your body ever rejected a romantic partner? Perhaps it knew the person wasn’t right for you before your brain did, and so it communicated through various physical signs and symptoms.

Many people who were trapped in unhealthy relationships can recall such experiences. One such woman is Alyssa, 33, whose health took a turn for the worse toward the end of her marriage.

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“I noticed an immediate change in my skin and my hair falling out—acne and my skin looking overall dull and kind of papery,” she shares. “I attributed it to just stress in general, and then I started having issues at the gym that I never had before: extremely lightheaded, shaken, shortness of breath, and I realized I was getting nauseous every time I ate, mostly in the mornings.”

5 Ways a Toxic Relationship Could Be Affecting Your Body, According to an Expert

It seemed as though her body was quite literally rejecting the relationship, unable to cope with the stress it was causing.

“I tried filtering my diet, thinking it was maybe a sensitivity, but nothing worked,” she continues. “Literally brushing my teeth made my gag reflex trigger so bad I almost threw up some mornings. I legit thought I was sick. I started having really bad anxiety and depression. I couldn’t sleep, didn’t feel like eating, my chest was tight almost all of the time, and I had a rock in my stomach, like that sense of impending doom.”

For months, she attempted to address her concerns with her husband and was met with anger and resentment. Even after mentioning she wanted a divorce, she ended up conceding and agreeing to try therapy before moving forward with that decision.

“I woke up the next morning with my gut in KNOTS, and I knew that was not the right decision, so a few days later I told him that I still wanted a divorce,” she shares. “The second I walked away from that conversation, having officially made my decision, I immediately felt so much lighter and calmer. So many people have told me in the last few weeks that they could just tell something was different because my energy was better, I was carrying myself better, I looked happier, and they could just tell I was in a better state of mind being around me.”

Lyta, 28, shares a similar story about her own body’s signals while in a toxic relationship.

“When I was with my ex, my body was physically rejecting him long before I ever caught on,” she says. “Sex became incredibly painful … I was fighting BV and yeast infections CONSTANTLY. I left him, and suddenly none of that is happening at all. Like ever.”

In fact, she even went to pelvic floor physical therapy, convinced she was the problem.

“It all started with painful sex, and then my body ramped that sh*t up until I got the message,” she shares.

Of course, women aren’t the only ones who experience physical symptoms while in unhealthy relationships. Many men also feel physically ill from the stress of unhealthy relationships. A male friend of mine mentioned experiencing panic attacks and apathy in his past relationship, before he could even begin to understand that something was wrong.

According to Mike Kocsis at Balance My Hormones, our hormones play a role in our health and can be greatly impacted by the stress of toxic relationships.

“If you consistently feel happier, calmer, and more like yourself when you’re away from your partner, it might be time to reflect on how your relationship is affecting your mental and physical wellbeing, and whether staying together is really in your best interests,” he says.

Kocsis shares the five hormones that could be trying to tell you you’re in a toxic relationship—and that it’s time to officially walk away.

1. Cortisol

Cortisol is known as the stress hormone, as it spikes during times of emotional or physical stress. When you’re in a toxic relationship, you might experience higher levels of cortisol, feeling as though you’re stuck in fight-or-flight mode, Kocsis says.

Some common examples include feeling tense or anxious around your partner, experiencing muscle weakness and skin changes, having difficulty sleeping, feeling constantly fatigued, experiencing mood swings or apathy, and being on edge.

2. Oxytocin

Oxytocin is the “love hormone,” helping us bond and experience intimacy with others. When we feel emotionally or physically unsafe around a partner, we might experience lower levels of oxytocin, Kocsis says.

Some signs of disrupted oxytocin levels include emotional disconnect during intimacy, anxiety or social withdrawal, recoiling at physical touch, and even discomfort in their presence.

3. Estrogen or Testosterone

High levels of estrogen and testosterone help support a healthy libido, but when in a toxic or volatile relationship, you might notice a decrease in sexual desire. Trust and safety help you feel connected to a partner, and lower levels of estrogen and testosterone might point to unhealthy relationship dynamics, according to Kocsis.

Some signs your estrogen or testosterone are hinting at a breakup include feeling turned off or repulsed by your partner, feeling emotionally distant during sex, experiencing pain or dryness during sex, or fantasizing about someone else as a form of escapism/source of connection.

4. Dopamine

Dopamine is commonly referred to as the “feel-good” hormone. In a toxic relationship, you might not experience consistent dopamine levels, making it feel more like a high you must chase. This is often what gives unhealthy relationships that “rollercoaster” feeling.

Some common signs your dopamine is disrupted include feelings of addiction to or codependency on your partner, obsessive thinking/rumination about the relationship, brain fog, fatigue, digestive issues, and withdrawal-like anxiety during times of distance or disconnect.

5. Serotonin

Last but certainly not least, serotonin is an important hormone that helps regulate our mood, sleep, and emotions, Kocsis explains. About 90% to 95% of the body’s serotonin is produced and stored in the gut.

When this hormone is low, like when trapped in a toxic relationship dynamic, it’s common to experience exhaustion, depression, apathy, irritability, and even digestive distress when around your partner. You might also notice yourself withdrawing from loved ones or your passions and struggling to regulate your emotions.