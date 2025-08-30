5 Signs Your Man Is Really Cheering for Your Success

Perhaps the most pressing news we’ve heard all week is that Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift—an engagement many have been treating like their own.

We can all learn a thing or two about love from Taylor and Travis, namely their mutual support for one another. Today, many men feel threatened by women in the spotlight or those who earn more than they do.

Videos by VICE

Of course, this goes back to the traditional idea that men must be the providers and the breadwinners. In some relationships, that dynamic works. However, it’s no longer the standard.

If you’re a woman looking to carve her own creative path or successful career, you deserve someone who will actually support those dreams—not be intimidated by them. Here are 5 signs your man actually supports your success.

1. He Celebrates Your Wins

In a healthy partnership, both people are proud of each other. They don’t interpret the other’s wins as their losses. Rather, they celebrate them with pride and unwavering support. Travis is a prime example of this.

“When Taylor was headlining the biggest concert tour in history, Travis was in the audience, making friendship bracelets and singing along to all of her lyrics,” Nguyen explained. “He was front row, cheering her on, and smiling in captured videos. He didn’t wear a baseball cap, hiding from the spotlight, or pretend he was too cool to sing along to the country.”

Nguyen added, “A supportive partner won’t be embarrassed by your music, be afraid of potential backlash, or compete with you. Travis took joy in her success and became more attracted to her.”

2. He’s Secure Enough to Let You Shine

Relationships aren’t a competition, though some couples treat them as such. When one partner receives more attention or reaches higher success than the other, the other partner might begin to resent them or feel inferior. Thankfully, in healthy relationships, couples work through these emotions with grace, and the “backseat” partner doesn’t feel threatened by their lover’s fame and fortune.

Take Travis, for example, who has his own legendary football career.

“He’s a star athlete used to stadiums chanting his name. But in Taylor Swift’s girly pop world, he’s just her boyfriend, and he doesn’t mind it,” Nguyen said. “That humility matters. A partner who can be in your world without demanding equal attention shows a deep sense of self-assurance.”

3. He Makes an Effort to Fit into Your World

In a healthy relationship, no one sacrifices their own passion or lifestyle for the other. Instead, they find a way to fit into each other’s worlds.

“Travis famously crafted a friendship bracelet to get Taylor’s attention, a small gesture that symbolized his willingness to step into her culture,” Nguyen pointed out. “A supportive partner doesn’t just expect you to fit into their lifestyle; they cross over into yours, even if it’s outside their comfort zone.”

Let me give you a personal anecdote here: My boyfriend and I are both artists. (He’s a musician, and I’m a writer.) However, we both make a concrete effort to understand and be a part of each other’s crafts and worlds, without trying to change each other.

“That willingness to learn, to participate, and to honor what matters to you speaks volumes,” Nguyen said.

4. He values Individuality

The most genuine connections exist between two whole individuals who are completely and utterly themselves.

“Even in a highly publicized relationship, Taylor and Travis maintain independent lives with her latest album release and his training for the new football season,” Nguyen said. “They didn’t try to clip the others’ wings and stop them from shining. A partner who trusts you enough to let you chase your ambitions, instead of demanding constant proximity or control, is someone who understands that true intimacy thrives alongside independence.”

5. He Supports, Not Controls

According to Nguyen, many men believe masculinity is dominance.

“Travis flips that script,” she said. “His strength shows up in celebrating Taylor, not competing with her. He demonstrates that security in a relationship doesn’t come from control but from encouragement.”

Of course, this goes both ways, as Taylor returns the same support to them. When two secure people come together with their own passions and lives, something beautiful can flourish.

Nguyen said it best: “A partner who can hold space for your light without dimming theirs is someone who is ready for the long game.”