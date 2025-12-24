5 Signs You’re Finally Ready to Move in With Your Partner

As we move deeper into cuffing season and closer to Valentine’s Day, some longer-term couples might be reflecting on their relationships, wondering when it’s time to take the next steps. In fact, winter is often a prime time for couples to move in together, especially when it comes to saving on heating costs.

But is your relationship in the right spot to pull the trigger on living together? Here are five signs you’re ready to move in with your partner.

1. You Spend Most Nights Together

If you and your partner have sleepovers most nights of the week, moving in together might be a natural next step.

“Couples often ‘move in’ long before they formally move in together,” says Charisse Cooke, accredited psychotherapist and relationship expert at Flirtini. “If you constantly have each other’s belongings at home, spend most nights together, and plan weekends as a team, you already have a shared routine.”

2. You’re Financially Compatible

Apparently, there’s a new dating trend on the horizon: heatuationships. According to Cooke, this refers to couples who move in together simply to save some money during the winter, especially to cope with rising heating bills. In fact, a survey by Casinos Analyzer found that 22% of couples would cohabit sooner to split winter bills.

Of course, your financial struggles should not be the sole reason you’re moving in with your partner. However, if you’re both financially compatible, it certainly can help you save money.

“Sharing expenses creates less stress, which contributes to healthier relationships,” says Cooke. “It requires conversations about money, equitable sharing, and living practicalities. Because of this, the reality of life informs a deeper sense of partnership, as both parties confront financial responsibility together as a team.”

3. Your Daily Routines Are Aligned

If your routine is similar to your partner’s (e.g., you both wake up at the same time or go to the gym in the evenings), you’ll likely live well together.

“When partners have similar microbehaviors such as sleep schedules, pace of life, and daily habits, all of them are the strongest predictors of successful cohabitation,” says Cooke. “Gottman’s research shows that ‘rhythmic compatibility’ is more important than similar hobbies or even temperament.”

4. You’re Both Emotionally Mature

Two hostile partners moving in together is a recipe for disaster. Before taking that next step, you must both reach a level of emotional maturity toward each other, working through conflicts with respect and healthy communication.

“If you have healthy conflict dynamics, this is a sign of readiness,” says Cooke. “When you don’t avoid difficult topics, you understand each other’s triggers, don’t try to win arguments, and have no issue with apologizing, it can compound into a healthy long-term relationship.”

5. You Factor Each Other Into Your Decisions

When you’re in a healthy, mature relationship, you’ll naturally consider your partner when making decisions—no matter how small they might be. This is a great sign you’re ready to take the next step.

“You don’t have to wait for a 5-year plan to move in together,” Cooke clarifies. “Small gestures, such as buying groceries with your partner’s preferences in mind, planning trips taking into account your partner’s schedule, and sharing responsibility for small things, are more than a sign that you’re ready for the next move.”