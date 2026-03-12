5 Songs Every Former Scene Kid Still Knows by Heart

The 2000s era of screamo, pop-punk, and emo music has reached classic rock status. I’m sorry to be the one to break this news to you, but it’s true. That’s just how time works.

Two decades, and more, removed from some of our favorite songs, we former Scene Kids are learning all too well the double-edged sword that is nostalgia. I think we all had our niche favs back in the day. I know for me, I was a big fan of bands like Armsbendback and Open Hand, but I didn’t have a whole lot of friends who felt the same.

Videos by VICE

Then there’s the classics. The ones that everybody loved and still do to this day. Some of those songs, we all still remember and could sing (or scream) along with every word…

“Ohio is for Lovers” by Hawthorne Heights

Play video

Look, “Ohio is for Lovers” is the most popular Hawthorne Heights song for a reason… It’s because everyone loves Ohio. Duh.

When it comes to early 2000s screamo, you’d be hard-pressed to find a veteran scene kid who doesn’t know all the words to this classic tune. That “I can’t make it on my OWN, because my heart is in OHIOOOOOO” did more to heal our dramatic teenage hearts than any c̶o̶u̶r̶t̶-̶a̶p̶p̶p̶o̶i̶n̶t̶e̶d̶ therapist.

“A Boy Brushed Red Living in Black and White” by Underoath

Play video

I don’t care if you’re a former 00s youth group kid or not; when Underoath plays”A Boy Brushed Red Living in Black and White” from They’re Only Chasing Safety, you are singing along to that song.

Personally, I have witnessed this song played live several times, over the past two decades, in different venues and different cities. It’s always the same. Not one voice is silent.

“Cute Without the ‘E’ (Cut from the Team)” by Taking Back Sunday

Play video

Taking Back Sunday has a handful of memorable/singable tunes in their repertoire, but “Cute Without the ‘E’ (Cut from the Team)” is one that even the peripheral scene kids knew. Like, the kids who weren’t really into scene music but had scene friends, so it was in their orbit.

Without fail, if this song is on around two or more Elder Emos, we are splitting Adam and John’s parts and belting this tune out with our entire chest.

“Memphis Will Be Laid to Waste” by Norma Jean

Play video

There is no scene song… metalcore, hardcore, screamo, whatever you wanna call it… that sets of a venue like Norma Jean’s “Memphis Will Be Laid to Waste.” It is THE early 00s heavy scene song. The one that best represents the chastic nature of that era.

I have seen this song played live probably more than any other song, and every single time, it’s like a f***ing bomb goes off. The entire venue, wall to wall, becomes a pit for 5 minutes. It’s pure bliss.

“Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy” by Fall Out Boy

Play video

This is the one, folks. It might be pop-punk over emo, but this is the song that stands as Tribute for The Scene. It’s instantly recognizable, and it will have a bar full of 35-45-year-olds still singing their hearts out.

Even right now, you’re realizing just how burned into your brain it really is. I’ll bet you even know what song comes next on Take This To Your Grave, huh… “I’m good to go, and I’m going nowhere fast…” It’s “Saturday.” See, “Grand Theft Autumn” is such an integral song in the 00s scene culture that even the song after it on the album is memorable.

That’s the stuff of legends.