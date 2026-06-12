5 Songs Every New Yorker Should Play if the Knicks Win the NBA Finals

The New York Knicks are so close to winning this year’s NBA Finals. It’s been over 50 years since the last time they won a title back in 1973, when Willis Reed and Walt Frazier were their stars. The last time they made it to the biggest stage in basketball was back in 1999 as the 8th seed, eventually losing to the San Antonio Spurs.

Now, Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and co. get to avenge New York after decades of bad luck. Naturally, the rabid and devoted Knicks fans are going absolutely wild in the streets after each win. Who knows how the city will erupt if they win the whole thing?

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Every championship celebration needs its perfect soundtrack. For the city that never sleeps, Noisey has picked five songs that capture the essence of New York.

Five Rap Songs New Yorkers Should Play If The Knicks Finally Win The NBA Championship

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“Otis” by Jay-Z and Kanye West

This pick comes with a caveat: you have to play Funk Flex’s premiere of “Otis”. It radically changes the entire energy and hype around the song. His giddy rewinding and marveling at bars are contagious, culminating in a timely message for New Yorkers in the event of a Knicks series win.

“New York City, you listen to me,” Flex announced. “If you’re near a convenience store right now, any type of 24-hour store, go into the store right now and put your hand in the cash register for no reason. Their money is your money as of right now.”

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“Welcome to New York City” by Cam’ron, Jay-Z, and Juelz Santana

There are several Dipset songs you could pick that capture New York at its finest. “Dipset Anthem”, “I Really Mean It”, and any number of blazing Cam’ron tracks would fit the bill. But nothing captures NY and the Knicks’ perseverant spirit like “Welcome to New York City”. “It’s the home of 9/11, the place of the lost Towers. We still bangin’, we never lost power,” Juelz Santana chanted on the hook.

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“Invincible” by Pop Smoke

While it’s easy to rely on nostalgia for New York hip-hop’s glory years, it’s important to go with a modern choice, too. The late Pop Smoke would’ve been New York’s next great superstar, and his thunderous voice would light up the streets if the Knicks win the Finals.

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“The Champ” by Ghostface Killah

Few songs capture the grit and feistiness of the 2025/2026 New York Knicks quite like Ghostface Killah’s “The Champ”. Every clutch Brunson three-pointer, the OG Anunoby last-second tip-in to seal game five, KAT’s scrappy head-to-head with Victor Wembanyama is encapsulated in the fiery Just Blaze beat.

For years, regardless of its big market, New York has been looked down upon. There have been several bad rosters on their team, to the point that outsiders felt like they were cursed. But Knicks fans remained loyal and gritted their teeth through the ugliest losses. “The Champ” is one of the best soundtracks to their triumph.

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“New York” by Ja Rule, Fat Joe, and Jadakiss

It is arguably the defining New York anthem, a record that unites every borough. What else would also unite all five boroughs other than a New York Knicks Finals win?