5 Songs Joe and Donell Jones Have to Perform During Their Upcoming Verzuz Battle

R&B nerds and fanatics rejoiced everywhere when the news broke of Joe and Donell Jones performing in a Verzuz battle. They are two of the most underrated R&B singers of the last 30 years, buttery smooth voices with hooks that have stayed in our heads for years. Those who dug beyond the big hits found a treasure chest of timeless gems. The pair give crucial examples of why R&B is such an important genre of music.

Consequently, in the spirit of celebrating two legends, we’ve selected five songs they have to perform somewhere in their set lists. We already know that Joe is probably going to pop out with “I Wanna Know” or “All The Things (Your Man Won’t Do)” as his closing records. Donell Jones would be a fool not to sing “Where I Wanna Be” or “U Know What’s Up”.

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So we’ve picked some less obvious songs that might be spread throughout their performances.

Five Songs From Joe and Donell Jones That Have to Be Performed During Their Verzuz

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“Somebody Gotta Be On Top” by Joe

R&B holds so much of its power when it allows itself to be a little silly and playful. So when Joe flirts that he wants to “take you down horny street tonight,” you can’t help but laugh a little bit. Moreover, his showmanship as a singer and performer on the track and live helps the absurdity digest much more easily.

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“Natural Thang” by Donell Jones

Donell Jones will likely always be remembered for “Where I Wanna Be” first. But his debut album My Heart in 1996 could give it a run for its money. His confidence as an artist was immediately recognized, so much so that he covered Stevie Wonder that didn’t feel pointless or derivative. Instead, by altering its musical composition, it became its own distinct rendition.

That self-assured nature comes through on “Natural Thang”, irresistibly steamy and the ideal soundtrack for anyone bringing a woman back from the bar.

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“If I Was Your Man” by Joe

Men in R&B love to plot on another man’s woman. It’s practically in the handbook to plot on and cater to a woman who is with another lousy guy. But Joe alters the formula slightly by telling us that he’s already lost his girl. Now, she has moved on to someone else. As a result, he essentially offers a sales pitch on how he’d treat her if they were together. Any other artist would flop in their pursuit. But Joe’s magnetism on a record would make anyone swoon for him all over again.

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“I’ll Go” by Donell Jones

Love & Basketball is one of the five greatest soundtracks of all time. That fact can largely credited to the film ending on “I’ll Go” by Donell Jones. The heavenly chords and swinging tempo bring the kind of warmth you’d only feel when a film ends happily ever after. Jones sings it like the love he’s experiencing is a miracle. “When you smiled, I saw angels/Then all my worries disappeared,” he croons. It’s unbelievably romantic how he vows to follow his love to the ends of the earth.

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“I Can Do It Right” by Joe

Joe has been around in R&B way longer than you might think. Before he released one of the greatest R&B songs of 1997 in “All The Things (Your Man Won’t Do)”, he released his impressive debut album Everything in 1993. We’ve always known him to croon over late 90s and 2000s contemporary production, so it’s refreshing to hear him on such strong, spunky drums that were par for the course in the early 90s.

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