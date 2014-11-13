5 Songs That Prove Grace Jones is the Greatest of All Time

You’ve seen the greasy butt that everyone is talking about. (You know which one.) But what does Kim Kardashian’s rear end have to do with disco pop star Grace Jones? Well, this isn’t the first time that Jean-Paul Goude, the French photographer behind the Paper cover, has created an attention-grabbing image that defies the laws of physics. Back in 1986, Goude was responsible for Grace Jones’ iconic Island Life cover. Released on Island Records, the album compiled Jones’ greatest hits. The pre-Photoshop cover was created through cutting up different photos of the singer’s body and assembling them into a montage, like so:

But more important than questions of Jones’ flexibility is the irrepudiable fact that she is a member of the elite club of GOATs—the Greatest of All Time. Her influence can be seen on everyone from David Bowie to Lady Gaga, and she’s still going—Jones will soon contribute a (fittingly-titled) song called “Original Beast” to the Lorde-curated Hunger Games soundtrack. To commemorate her irrepudiable awesomeness,we picked out five essential hits from the disco diva’s oeuvre.

1. “Slave to the Rhythm.”

2. “Pull Up to the Bumper”

3. “I’ve Seen That Face Before (Libertango)”

4. “La Vie En Rose”

5. “My Jamaican Guy”