5 Songs We’re Hoping Lil Jon Plays at This Year’s Baltimore Halftime Show

A Lil Jon Thanksgiving halftime show is guaranteed to wake up anyone out of that post-turkey slumber. His energy has been unmatched for decades, from his rowdy 2000s hits to his deafening dance smashes. He commands a song unlike anyone in modern history, his ad-libs nearly swallowing some songs whole.

Now, he’s taking over the Halftime Show slot in the Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals game at 8:20 pm ET on NBC/Peacock. After an already jam-packed Thanksgiving with the 99th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, here are some songs Noisey absolutely expects Lil Jon to play, one of which might surprise people.

Five Songs Lil Jon Will Definitely Perform at This Year’s Ravens/Bengals Thanksgiving Halftime Show

“Get Low (feat. Ying Yang Twinz)”

Some kids should prepare themselves ahead of time for their parents to act a little out of character when they hear “Get Low”. One of the finest displays of George Bush-era excess, fueled exclusively by lust and Hpnotiq. For a crowd of hyped up NFL fans, this is an incredible tone setter in between the first and second half.

“Yeah!”

If we’re really lucky, we’ll get appearances from Usher and Ludacris. Regardless, “Yeah!” will almost certainly turn the crowd on its head. It’s one of the most iconic songs of all time, even with the incessant overplay in the 2000s. Without Lil Jon’s ad-libs, the song feels startlingly empty. A medley of his “YEAHs” and “OKAYs” will immediately get the crowd on its feet. If Usher and Ludacris do appear, I hope they toss in “Lovers and Friends” for old time’s sake.

“Turn Down For What”

Though not quite the same energy as his crunk classics, “Turn Down For What” holds the same rambunctious energy that makes this a shoo-in for the Halftime Show. There’s absolutely nothing lyrically suggestive here, a song safe enough for the pearl clutchers of the world to enjoy, too. It would be shocking if this didn’t make it.

“Snap Yo Fingers”

Arguably the quintessential Lil Jon record and the purest distillation of what Crunk was all about. The synths are chaotic and colorful, and the snaps are staggeringly simple. “Snap yo fingers, and do ya step. You can do it all by yo ‘self” is a hook so addictively easy and catchy, it’s almost primitive. Lil Jon was always good for those kinds of choruses, the kind of refrains that feel like they’ve been around since the beginning of time.

“Culo”

Believe it or not, there was a time before Pitbull was known as Mr. Worldwide. Initially, he was primarily known as Mr. 305. Moreover, he was introduced to the masses as a Cuban rapper with much raunchier lyrics. Consequently, it would be a miracle to hear “Culo” on any grand stage. Pitbull is a lot more family-friendly nowadays, or at least neutral enough to keep the club setting light and breezy instead of drunk and sleazy. However, to hear Lil Jon back up one more time for one of his early classics would be a major crowd pleaser for fans of a certain age group.