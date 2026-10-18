5 Stars Who Almost Appeared on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ (And Why They Didn’t)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was one of the biggest television shows of the late 90s, launching the careers of many big Hollywood names, including Sarah Michelle Gellar. However, Buffy also featured guest stars who had accomplished careers at the time of filming—and ones who had scheduling conflicts.

Keep reading for five stars who nearly appeared on Buffy. Oh, what could’ve been…

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1. Britney Spears

Britney Spears is one of Hollywood’s most recognizable names, and she was a big fan of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She was also friends with Gellar, so a cameo seemed like a natural fit. Spears was lined up to play April, a robot “girlfriend” Warren created to make him happy. Ultimately, actress Shonda Farr got the role because Spears had scheduling conflicts. When the episode aired in 2001, Spears was at the height of her fame; her name was on every headline. The media scrutinized her to no end, and had she appeared on Buffy in this role, it would’ve given her harshest critics even more ammo to bully her. So while we would’ve loved to see Spears on the show, it was probably for the best.

2. Freddie Prinze Jr.

Speaking of people with a real-life connection to Gellar, her longtime husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., auditioned for a role on the show. He auditioned for Dracula on Season 5, but Randolph Martin got the role. If Freddie had gotten it, it would’ve been the third project they’d starred in together early in their careers. They met on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997 and started dating three years later, eventually filming the live-action Scooby-Doo films as Fred and Daphne. Since then, they’ve starred in several animated projects together.

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3. Katie Holmes

Before she starred in Dawson’s Creek, Katie Holmes auditioned for the titular character on Buffy the Vampire Slayer but turned it down to finish high school. Although she never appeared on Buffy, other actresses who auditioned for the role landed roles on the show, including Julie Benz and Mercedes McNab.

4. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds was offered the role of Buffy’s best friend Xander Harris—a key member of the Scooby Gang—but declined because he didn’t want to play a high school character. Xander appeared in all seven seasons, which would’ve given Reynolds a consistent paycheck. However, it’s a prime example of betting on yourself. In 1998, he made his big break on NBC’s sitcom Two Guys and a Girl.

5. Natasha Lyonne

A fresh-faced Natasha Lyonne was making a name for herself on the indie film circuit, which eventually helped land her a breakout feature film role in 1999’s American Pie. Before that, though, Lyonne alleges she was first in the running to play Buffy Summers. However, she didn’t want to commit to a network at 16, so she turned down the role and other WB roles.