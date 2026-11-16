5 Surprisingly Common Ways People Injure Themselves During Sex

If sex were a professional sport, the injury report would make for some fascinating reading.

Australian sex therapist Christine Rafe and pelvic health physiotherapist Brigitte Egan recently spoke with Body+Soul about some of the injuries people manage to sustain between the sheets. Bruises are hardly surprising, but fractured penises, torn tissue, and recurring infections are a rather unfortunate way to remember a good night.

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1. Pulled Muscles, Bruises, and the Occasional Fracture

Sex can require some fairly athletic maneuvers, especially when you’re attempting positions your body isn’t used to. Pulled muscles, bruised knees, and unfortunate encounters with the headboard aren’t exactly unusual. And as Rafe pointed out, if you’ve never done a push-up, trying to support your partner’s entire weight in the shower “probably isn’t the best move for you.”

A penile fracture is another possibility, and it’s every bit as painful as it sounds. It happens when an erect penis bends forcefully enough to tear the tissue surrounding its erectile chambers. A 2014 Brazilian study examined 42 cases and found that the woman-on-top position accounted for half of those involving heterosexual sex. Other studies have found different results, but one thing’s certain: if you hear a crack and experience sudden pain or swelling, get to the ER.

2. Pain During Penetration

Nearly three out of four women experience painful intercourse at some point, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. That’s a lot of people dealing with something sex isn’t supposed to involve.

Sometimes the cause is vaginismus, where pelvic floor muscles tighten involuntarily during attempted penetration. Hormonal changes after childbirth or during menopause can also cause dryness and burning. Depending on what’s causing the pain, pelvic floor physical therapy or vaginal estrogen might help. A doctor can figure out what’s going on.

3. Skin Reactions

Fragranced lubricants and massage oils can cause irritation in some very unfortunate places. Certain sex-toy materials can also cause reactions, especially if you’re already dealing with sensitive skin, eczema, or psoriasis.

Fragrance-free products with fewer ingredients are a good starting point, along with toys made from materials intended for intimate use. If something causes burning, itching, or irritation, stop using it.

4. UTIs

There’s nothing romantic about spending the morning after a great night of sex feeling like you’re peeing broken glass. Unfortunately, sexual activity can introduce bacteria into the urethra, and some people experience urinary tract infections repeatedly.

Peeing after sex and drinking water might help, but some people still end up with UTIs no matter what they do. If that’s happening to you, it’s time to see a doctor. There could be an underlying reason, and you shouldn’t have to spend your mornings dreading a trip to the bathroom.

5. Micro-Tears

Not using enough lubricant or rushing into penetration before you’re sufficiently aroused can cause tiny tears in vaginal or anal tissue. Tight pelvic floor muscles can contribute, and Egan noted that conditions such as lichen sclerosus can make vulval skin more vulnerable.

Lube can reduce friction, but check what you’re using it with. Oil-based products can weaken latex condoms, while silicone-based lubricants aren’t compatible with every silicone toy. And if something hurts, please stop.

A bruise from an enthusiastic encounter is one thing. Recurring pain, bleeding, or injuries should be a chat with your doctor, regardless of how embarrassing the explanation might be.