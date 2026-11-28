You’ve probably noticed a dent in your thumbnail or a finger that’s been stiff for a month and decided it was a winter thing.

But your hands can tell you quite a bit about what’s happening elsewhere in your body, and some changes have been linked to health conditions you wouldn’t necessarily associate with your fingers.

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1. Your Fingers

Fingertips that gradually become swollen and rounded, with nails that curve downward, can be a sign of something called clubbing. Doctors sometimes see it in people with lung disease, including lung cancer, and certain heart conditions.

There’s even a little test you can try. Press the nails of your index fingers together, with the backs of your hands facing each other. Normally, you’ll see a tiny diamond-shaped opening near the cuticles. If that opening is missing, doctors call it a positive Schamroth sign.

A case report in the Canadian Medical Association Journal described a 71-year-old smoker whose clubbed fingers were associated with lung cancer.

“With so many potentially dangerous causes, I strongly advise people to seek urgent medical attention if they notice any changes to their fingers,” Dr. Donald Grant, a GP and senior clinical advisor at The Independent Pharmacy, told Metro.

2. Your Hands’ Temperature

Cold hands in November? Join the club. But fingers that turn white or blue when you’re cold, sometimes followed by redness as they warm up, could point to Raynaud’s phenomenon.

The condition causes blood vessels in your fingers to constrict in response to cold or stress. It’s more common in women, and although it can occur on its own, doctors also see it in people with autoimmune conditions such as lupus and scleroderma.

“If you touch their hands, you can tell the difference,” emergency medicine physician Dr. Melisa Lai Becker told Good Morning America.

3. Your Nails

Yellow, thickened nails can be a sign of a fungal infection, while tiny dents across the surface could point to psoriasis. And unless you regularly inspect your fingernails, you might not even notice these little changes until they’ve been there for a while.

Internist Emily Carroll told CreakyJoints that nail pitting “looks almost like you poked your nail with a safety pin.” It’s commonly associated with psoriasis, and the National Psoriasis Foundation notes that nail changes can also occur in people with psoriatic arthritis.

4. Your Skin

If the palms of your hands are constantly red, especially around the fleshy areas near your thumbs, you could have palmar erythema.

Pregnancy can cause it, and some people naturally have redder palms. Doctors also associate persistent redness with liver disease, so a new change that doesn’t go away deserves a conversation with your doctor.

5. Your Joints and Grip

An aching thumb or stiff knuckles could be osteoarthritis, especially if the discomfort keeps coming back.

Your grip strength is another thing doctors sometimes look at. In a 2015 Lancet study involving nearly 140,000 adults across 17 countries, every five kilograms of lower grip strength was associated with a 16% higher risk of death during follow-up.

Researchers even found that grip strength predicted mortality better than systolic blood pressure. That doesn’t make your pickle-jar struggles a medical diagnosis, but it helps explain why something as ordinary as hand strength interests researchers.

A strange fingernail or a sore knuckle doesn’t need to send you into a Google-induced panic. But if something about your hands has changed and isn’t going back to normal, have someone check it out.