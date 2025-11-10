5 TikTok Challenges That Left Thousands Injured and Over 100 Dead

TikTok has a long list of dumb ideas disguised as “challenges,” but a recent report shows some of them are far deadlier than anyone realizes. The study, conducted by California-based Omega Law Group, analyzed years of data and found that several viral stunts have left thousands injured—and some with body counts that rival small disasters.

Omega’s report used social media data to identify which challenges have caused the most harm to young users. Teenagers, whose brains are still developing, are especially vulnerable to peer-driven trends that reward shock value. “Social media challenge videos often encourage users to mimic trending stunts they’ve seen online and then share their version for public attention,” the firm wrote. But for many, the results have been fatal.

Videos by VICE

Here are five of the deadliest TikTok challenges so far…

1. The Blackout Challenge

The deadliest of them all. This one dares mostly preteens to choke themselves or hold their breath until they faint, chasing a fake euphoric rush. Omega called it “extremely dangerous,” linking it to more than 100 deaths worldwide. One victim, 12-year-old Sebastian from the U.K., died this summer after attempting it alone in his bedroom.

2. The Tide Pod Challenge

It started as a joke, then became a global poison-control nightmare. Participants film themselves biting into detergent pods that look like candy. Between 2016 and 2020, more than 35,000 under-18s landed in emergency rooms with burns, seizures, or worse. The problem got so bad that New York lawmakers proposed a ban on colorful detergent packaging.

3. The Milk Crate Challenge

A pyramid of plastic crates, a camera rolling, and an audience cheering for disaster. The challenge went viral in 2021 and sent more than 8,000 people to emergency rooms. Broken bones, concussions, and spinal injuries were common. Some participants have been paralyzed.

4. The Benadryl Challenge

This one involves downing up to 14 allergy pills to hallucinate on camera. In 2023, 13-year-old Jacob Stevens from Ohio died after trying it. TikTok issued a statement offering condolences and claiming such content has been blocked for years. Hospitals across the U.S. continue to warn parents about the stunt.

5. The Fire Challenge

It’s exactly what it sounds like. Users coat themselves in rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer, light up, and hope to extinguish it in time. One Arizona teen sustained burns across half his body after trying a “fireball” version in 2023.

If clout is currency, these stunts show just how expensive the exchange can be.