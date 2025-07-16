5 TikTok ‘Health’ Trends That Are as Dangerous as They Are Stupid

TikTok has become the internet’s favorite place to find questionable wellness advice from people with ring lights but zero medical training.

Here are five of the most dangerously stupid “health” trends going viral right now. No, we’re not making these up.

Videos by VICE

1. DIY Dental Hacks: Nail-Filing Your Teeth and Homemade Dentures

Some users are grinding their teeth down with nail files to “even them out,” or crafting DIY dentures out of Insta-dry glue and plastic beads. Dentists are begging people to stop. Filing teeth can permanently destroy enamel, damage nerves, and even crack the tooth completely. Homemade dentures? Expect chemical burns, glue toxicity, and a front-row seat to dental disaster.

2. Cancer “Cures” with Dog Dewormer and Pickle Tea

A particularly dangerous corner of TikTok is now claiming you can treat or even cure cancer using things like dog dewormer (usually fenbendazole), fermented pickle brine, or herbal teas. These videos often downplay actual treatment or encourage people to skip chemo entirely. Doctors say there’s zero credible evidence supporting any of this. What it can do is delay proper treatment until it’s too late.

3. DIY Mole Removal With Scalpels and Razor Blades

This trend involves people literally cutting moles off their skin using razors, scissors, or exfoliants. It’s as bad as it sounds. Not only can this cause bleeding, scarring, and infection, but it can also hide signs of melanoma. That mole you sliced off with nail clippers? It might have saved your life—if a dermatologist had seen it first.

4. Garlic in Underwear to Boost Libido

Garlic is great in pasta. It’s less great shoved into your underwear. TikTokers claim this can “boost testosterone” or enhance libido. What it’s more likely to do is cause skin irritation, chemical burns, and your pants to smell like a pizza oven. There is no scientific basis for this. It’s just pungent-scented nonsense.

5. Bone Smashing to “Reshape” Your Face

This one’s straight-up medieval. “Bone smashing” is the practice of repeatedly hitting your cheekbones or jaw with a blunt object to supposedly stimulate bone growth and give you a more masculine face. But facial bones don’t work like that. What can happen? Bruising, nerve damage, and possibly breaking your own face.

TikTok is a great place for dance videos and recipes. For medical advice? Probably not. If someone says you can fix your teeth with a nail file or cure cancer with a dill pickle, close the app and go outside.