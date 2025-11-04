5 Tips for Protecting Your Relationship During the Full Beaver Moon

Tomorrow’s full Beaver Moon will bring an intensity you might not be ready for—especially in your closest relationships. In fact, experts are warning couples to prepare for its potential impact.

“The full moon doesn’t cause arguments and breakups, but it can cause subtle hormonal shifts and biological changes that can exacerbate tension, amplify negative emotions, and lower your ability to tolerate each other—and this is what can cause problems,” says hormonal health expert Mike Kocsis at Balance My Hormones. “However, with some awareness of your body and your emotions, there are ways to navigate these cycles with ease, and use them as a reminder to slow down and reconnect with your partner.”

Want to protect your relationship during this energetically trying time? Here are five ways to avoid a full-moon-induced breakup.

1. Communicate Your Feelings

If you’re feeling off during this full moon, don’t hide your emotions from your partner—use them as a way to connect. Odds are, they’re in the same boat as you.

“Acknowledge that you might both be more emotional or irritable around this time,” says Kocsis. “Validate each other’s feelings—even if you don’t believe in the theory, don’t dismiss their feelings and emotions as silly. If you know you’re often more sensitive during the full moon, let your partner know in advance, so you can both be more mindful.”

2. Create a Bedtime Routine

I don’t know about you, but my sleep schedule always seems to be at its worst during the full moon. Apparently, there’s science behind this phenomenon.

“Sleep disruption is one of the most common causes of hormonal shifts during this time, so make extra effort to maintain good sleep hygiene, from creating a relaxing bedtime routine to ensuring your bedroom is completely dark and the light from the moon can’t wake you up,” Kocsis recommends.

3. Find Ways to Manage Stress

Because many people experience heightened stress during the full moon, it’s crucial to have self-care resources to help calm your nervous system.

“Cortisol levels are raised during the full moon, so take care to manage stress levels,” Kocsis advises. “Try stress-reducing activities like deep breathing exercises, spending time in nature, yoga, and meditation, to reduce cortisol where you can.”

4. Adjust Your Expectations

When the full moon rises, there’s no telling what emotions or issues it might stir up. Try to remain as open-minded and empathetic as possible during this time.

“Remember that this time of high sensitivity and irritability may be temporary, so try not to take things personally,” Kocsis says. “Avoid major decision-making and high-stress discussions around the time of the full moon if you know you’re both prone to being affected. If either of you is feeling overwhelmed, take a break and give each other a little space.”

5. Reframe and Reconnect

While the full moon might seem like a negative time given its emotional intensity and chaotic energy, it can also provide opportunities for introspection and connection.

“Think about what emotions come up, and what they tell you about yourself, each other, and your relationship,” Kocsis recommends. “If you’ve been feeling ‘off’ in your relationship, use this time to work out why, and what you should do next.”

Additionally, don’t make any snap judgments or assumptions during this time.

“By trying empathetic and proactive strategies, you can turn a potentially difficult period into a chance for deeper understanding and connection.”