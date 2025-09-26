5 Tricks for Training Your Dog Without Losing Your Sanity

There’s a reason people call them “fur babies.” A puppy can cause family squabbles, obsessive Googling, and the kind of guilt usually reserved for raising children. The stress is real, and experts say the household anxiety often becomes the first thing that needs training.

“The number one mistake people make is thinking, I have to make my dog be perfect and sit all the time, instead of remembering why we got a dog and that we’re meant to have fun together,” Amanda Gagnon, a zoologist and trainer in New York City, told The Guardian. Training should build communication, not fear.

Here are 5 expert tips for training a dog while keeping your sanity intact.

1. Manage expectations

Social media has created unrealistic ideas of perfect dogs. “A lot of people get stuck on the Instagram-perfect dog that is always happy and never has negative emotions,” says Alex Sessa, trainer and owner of Peach on a Leash in Atlanta. A dog that hates the farmer’s market is still a good dog. Expecting constant calm only builds frustration.

2. Allow time to settle in

New dogs need space to adjust. “Don’t jump into too much obedience right away,” says Sessa. Adult rescues can take up to three months to reveal their true personality, explains behavior consultant Ciera Moberg. Training works better once the dog has adjusted to the household and shown what stresses or excites them.

3. Prioritize a few key commands

Trainers say owners tend to overwhelm dogs with too many cues. “You only absolutely need two,” Gagnon explains. “Sit” helps calm a dog and interrupts misbehavior. “Come” provides safety in emergencies, like stopping a dog from running into traffic. Moberg also recommends “touch,” where the dog nudges an open palm with its nose. It can help redirect without physical handling.

4. Socialize the smart way

Socialization isn’t only about meeting other dogs. “It’s about introducing them to everything that’s going to be a part of their world in a positive way,” says Gagnon. That could mean rewarding calm behavior near traffic noise or letting strangers toss treats from a distance. Experts recommend small, well-run puppy classes with dogs separated by size and overseen by certified trainers.

5. Call in a professional when needed

At-home methods can’t solve every problem. “If there’s anything dangerous, if there have been bites that have resulted in punctures, call a professional,” Gagnon says. Reaching out sooner rather than later can keep costs down and make training safer for everyone. Experts say to look for trainers who carry credentials from the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers or the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants.

Dog training doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. Short daily sessions, realistic expectations, and professional guidance when necessary can keep both humans and dogs happier.