5 Unique Holiday Gifts For the Techno Nerds In Your Life

Hanukkah may have already passed, but there is still plenty of pressure to get the perfect gift for the music worshippers in your life. If the lucky recipient happens to be a techno lover for instance, it can be a real challenge to find a gift more enduring than the hottest new vinyl releases, or perhaps yet another record label t-shirt from Millionhands. That’s why we found a few more interesting items that express an enthusiasm for electronic music and will undoubtably remain prized possessions for years to come. Grab them for that significant other, or perhaps even just yourself. You deserve it.

This smart looking box, with custom illustration by artists Brandon Locher records an ambient noise, then automatically loops it. You can then play with the pitch control, turning your dog’s bark into a chipmunk chirp (or a guttural growl from hell).

With vinyl sales bigger than they’ve been in decades, its time to take care of those precious slabs of wax by spinning them on stamped tooling leather, which offers better dust protection and sound qualities than traditional felt slip mats. Actual records not included, sadly.

Up until this year, protecting your ears from the harsh volume at clubs and festivals meant either a) dropping a couple hundred on custom molded earplugs that you’ll eventually lose, or b) turning the sound to mush with cheapo foam or plastic plugs. Dubs Acoustic Filters offer a third option, with even attenuation and a fit that works in almost every ear, all for a reasonable price of $25. If you want to up the ante even more on futuristic sound control—check out their parent company Doppler Labs’ crazy new product “Here.”



With boutique festivals all the rage nowadays, you wanna be sure to represent wherever you go. As previously mentioned, we’re not offering any t-shirts of record totes in this roundup, so how about an insulated water bottle from So Cal’s long-running Lightning In A Bottle transformational festival. Perfect for keeping you hydrated while striking up conversations after a sunrise yoga session.

2015 began on a sad note with the closure of beloved Amsterdam venue Trouw on January 3rd. This coffee table book recaps the glorious six-year run of the club that turned Amsterdam into a world-class party city. Fortunately, 2016 will start off with the opening of Trouw organizer’s new club De School, writing the next chapter in Dutch partying.