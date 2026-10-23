5 Warning Signs From Your Penis That You Should Never Ignore, According to a Doctor

Guys know their penises better than their blood pressure numbers, assuming they’ve ever had those checked. That familiarity could come in handy, since changes down there can sometimes be the first indication that something’s wrong elsewhere in the body. Too bad so many men would rather keep it to themselves.

A Cleveland Clinic survey found that 72% of men would rather clean the bathroom or do other household chores than visit a doctor. Embarrassment was also the most common reason men gave for withholding information about their health.

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An erection requires a ton of cooperation between your nerves, blood vessels, and hormones. “If something is disrupting one of those systems, the penis can sometimes be one of the first places it becomes noticeable,” GP Dr. Babak Ashrafi told Metro.

1. Erection Trouble Can Be Heart Trouble

The blood vessels supplying the penis are smaller than those supplying the heart, meaning circulation problems can become noticeable during sex long before someone experiences other symptoms. Some research suggests erectile dysfunction can appear two to three years before a cardiovascular event. Having trouble getting an erection once in a while isn’t cause for panic, but if it’s becoming a regular occurrence, it might be a good idea to get your blood pressure and cholesterol checked.

2. Missing Morning Wood and Bad Sleep

Your body has erections throughout the night, even when sex is the furthest thing from your mind. If you notice you’re waking up without them more regularly, Cleveland Clinic urologist Dr. Raevti Bole says it could be an early indication of ED or a hormonal issue. Sleep could be involved as well. In one study, 55% of men newly diagnosed with ED screened as needing further evaluation for possible sleep apnea.

3. A Curve That Wasn’t There Before

A penis that’s always had a little curve is generally normal. But if you’ve noticed a new bend developing, especially if there’s pain or a hard lump, it could be Peyronie’s disease, a condition caused by scar tissue inside the shaft. Researchers examining 534 men at prostate cancer screening centers found the condition in 8.9% of them, with diabetes and high blood pressure more common among those affected.

4. Numbness, Swelling and the Diabetes Link

Diabetes can damage nerves, including the ones responsible for sensation in the penis. Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause numbness, too, especially when you’re also experiencing tingling in your hands or feet. Repeated episodes of balanitis, which causes redness and swelling around the head of the penis, can be another reason to check your blood sugar. Sometimes it’s just irritation from soap or something else harmless. If it keeps coming back, though, you’ll want to rule out diabetes.

5. Bumps, Tight Foreskin and Late-Night Googling

Finding a new bump on your penis can turn a normal evening into a very regrettable Google Images search. It could be something completely harmless, like pearly penile papules, or an infection such as herpes or HPV. And if your foreskin has recently become too tight to pull back comfortably, especially during sex or when you’re trying to pee, that’s another reason to make an appointment with your doctor.

Sure, showing your penis to a doctor isn’t anyone’s idea of fun. But ignoring something that could be a sign of a bigger health issue seems like a worse one.