5 Warning Signs Your Partner Is Emotionally Neglecting You, According to an Expert

Emotional neglect is one of the most confusing experiences in romantic relationships. Many people don’t even realize what’s happening until it’s too late—and by then, the damage has been done.

And when you do pick up on the red flags, your entire perception of your connection shifts, and your rose-tinted glasses slip. It can be disorienting, to say the least.

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Here are five signs of emotional neglect in a romantic relationship.

1. Your Partner Listens to Respond, Not to Hear

If your partner appears to listen but doesn’t seem to actually hear you—or try to understand your perspective—they might be emotionally neglecting you.

“When I see this in relationships, I’m looking at a dynamic where one partner is seeking to get their own need for attention and validation met while disregarding their partner’s need to be seen and known,” Katie Rose, LCSW, Manhattan-based psychotherapist with over a decade of experience working with individuals and couples in NYC, told VICE. “It sounds innocuous, but it’s actually deeply harmful.”

2. Your Relationship Lacks Intimacy

While sex certainly isn’t everything in relationships, it can be an important form of connection for many people. A partner who only cares about their own sexual pleasure might actually be emotionally neglectful.

“This can happen for a variety of reasons, and very few of them are actually malicious. But when sex becomes mechanical rather than exploratory, I would consider it a form of emotional neglect,” says Rose. “Sex is so much more than an individual achieving orgasm. Within the context of a relationship, it’s an important way to connect and deepen intimacy.”

3. Your Partner Avoids Conflict

Most people don’t seek conflict, but at times, it’s inevitable in intimate relationships. Avoiding problem-solving, failing to take accountability, or ignoring a partner’s needs can be a form of emotional neglect.

“This probably feels counterintuitive (that not wanting to fight would be a sign of respect). But when one partner won’t engage in conversations that could result in conflict, I think of that as neglecting to find a solution,” says Rose. “It leaves the other partner holding the emotional weight of what’s going on and the burden of figuring out how to fix it completely alone.”

4. You Feel Lonely in the Relationship

One of the biggest dating red flags is loneliness despite being in a committed relationship.

“Humans are deeply social creatures who crave meaningful attachment to others,” Rose points out. “A sign of emotional neglect is constantly feeling lonely, even when you’re not alone. Feeling seen and understood is foundational to a meaningful relationship.”

5. Your Partner Takes Teasing Too Far

Light teasing can be an endearing and gentle form of flirting. However, if your partner consistently takes it too far, they might actually be trying to hurt you or tear you down.

“Humor and lightheartedness are vital to a healthy relationship, but if the line between being playful and being mean is crossed regularly, I’d want to take a deeper look at that behavior,” says Rose. “In a healthy relationship, partners should be each other’s secure base, viewing one another with respect and protecting each other’s vulnerabilities. When one partner is regularly poking fun at the other’s weak spots, I’d consider that an abandonment of their shared trust.”