5 Ways to Celebrate New Growth With the Coming Spring Equinox

The spring equinox is coming up quickly, and after a long, cold winter, I couldn’t be happier for the start of a new season. Occurring on Friday, March 20, this warm celebration welcomes fresh beginnings and reminds us of the beauty of nature.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, “In the Northern Hemisphere, the spring equinox (also called the March equinox or vernal equinox across the globe) occurs when the Sun crosses the celestial equator going south to north. It’s called the celestial equator because it’s an imaginary line in the sky above Earth’s equator. Imagine standing on the equator; the Sun would pass directly overhead on its way north.”

Wondering how you can ring in the spring season? Here are five ways to celebrate the spring equinox.

1. Walk Through Nature

Spring is a great time to reconnect with nature. As the weather warms in most places, nature slowly wakes up, encouraging us with inspiring and invigorating energy.

If it isn’t too cold or rainy outside, consider packing a small bag and heading outside. Look around you and admire the signs of spring, like daffodils poking up through the dirt or worms on the ground beneath you. Even if it isn’t a beautiful spring day just yet, know that warmth and vibrant colors are just around the corner.

2. Cleanse Your Space

The spring equinox is the perfect opportunity to start your spring cleaning ventures. Sweet and mop your floors, clean out your closets and cabinets, wipe down your surfaces, and open your windows to let some fresh air into your home.

For some added magic, consider burning a spring-scented candle or incense to awaken your spirit and appeal to your senses. Many believe that this can also help clear any stagnant energy and welcome fresher energy. And, of course, buy some fresh flowers to brighten up your space.

3. Set Some Intentions

Setting intentions is an ideal way to welcome a new season—especially spring. Spring represents inspiration, growth, and renewal. Think of it as planting metaphorical seeds that will eventually grow into your deepest desires.

For example, if you’re looking to get into better shape, write intentions like “I will move my body for 30 minutes every day” and “I will nourish my body with fresh, whole foods.” If you’re looking to slow down and savor your life more, write “I will set firmer boundaries that protect my energy” and “I will dedicate at least an hour each day to relaxation or play.”

4. Write Down Your Manifestations

Now that you’ve set your intentions for the season, it’s time to manifest. Essentially, you’re just getting clear on your desires, writing down exactly what you want and how you want to feel when you receive it.

Focus on the emotions you’ll experience from your manifestations. For example, one of my dreams is to secure a spot at a writing residency, where I can spend a month working on my novel surrounded by other artists. When I write this desire down, I close my eyes and allow myself to feel the excitement of that opportunity—and all the confidence, fulfillment, and inspiration it would bring me—as though I’ve already received it.

5. Cook a Nourishing Meal

Cooking nourishing meals is one of the best ways to show ourselves some love. Use fresh, seasonal ingredients to get yourself in the mood for spring. Think: asparagus, peas, strawberries, ​​rhubarb.

As you’re cooking (or baking!), express your gratitude for the food you’re preparing, acknowledging all the benefits it will bring you. And for more kitchen magic—which is especially strong during the spring season—light a candle or string some seasonal charms for good luck.