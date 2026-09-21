5 Ways to Celebrate the Autumn Equinox, According to a Therapist

While many of us have been celebrating the fall season since early summer (just me?), September 22 is the autumn equinox, aka the official start of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere. Whether you’re ready to trade in your bathing suit for a knit sweater or not, autumn is finally here—and it’s asking us to slow down, reflect, and honor its arrival. Here are five ways to celebrate the autumn equinox.

1. Reflect and Release

For many, autumn feels like a fresh start. But to embark on a new chapter, you must be willing to turn the page, letting go of outdated storylines, negative habits, or characters from different seasons of your life.

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“Beginning autumn is an ideal moment for slowing down, being introspective, and looking at what has been successful in your life and what you would like to ‘let go’ as we move forward with the seasons,” says Kat Grassetti, LCSW, Clinical Director at Monima and an EMDR practitioner. “For example, one very simple way to practice this is by writing in a journal about those things you’d like to continue to work on as we begin the new season and identify something that causes you stress that you could simply stop doing.”

2. Cook a Warm, Autumnal Meal

There’s really nothing better than a hearty autumn meal. Think: stews, soups, and chilis. Consider hosting your own autumn equinox dinner party—even if it’s just a party of one!—with your favorite fall dishes.

3. Connect With Nature

Depending on where you live, autumn is one of the most vibrant and gorgeous seasons—at least in my opinion. This fall equinox, consider spending intentional time outdoors and connecting with nature.

“Take just a little time … to walk quietly outside,” Grassetti recommends. “Observe how the seasons are changing. Observe the changes in sunlight. Breathe for a couple of minutes with your phone turned off. It is the intention you place on this time that will make it ritualistic. Not necessarily the time itself.”

4. Spice Up Your Surroundings

Your environment can impact your mood and mental well-being. As we move into the autumn season, find ways to welcome the season into your space. Open your windows for fresh, cool air; add warm colors and soft lighting to your home; and bring in autumnal scents, like pumpkin candles or a natural simmer pot with fall fruits, spices, and herbs.

5. Practice Gratitude

Gratitude is one of the simplest and most beneficial wellness practices. And with autumn strongly associated with gratitude (think: Thanksgiving, season of harvest, etc.), what better way to ring in the months ahead?

“Gratitude, along with intention, in fall is another great way to create some space,” says Grassetti. “Start by writing down at least three things that you have appreciated about the previous season.”

“Next, pick something achievable as your intention for autumn,” she continues. “A psychological benefit of doing this will be creating an appreciation of all that has taken place while also having a direction for how you would like the new season to begin.”

Many people consider autumn a second new year, as it typically offers a fresh start. Treating it as such can get you on track for the season ahead.