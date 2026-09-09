5 Ways to Heal After a Friend Ghosts You, According to a Mental Health Expert

As we get older, it’s natural to grow apart from some friends. However, while some friendships fade over time with grace and respect, others end abruptly with no communication or explanation.

You’ve heard of romantic ghosting, but what about friendship ghosting? This hurtful experience is taking over both the dating world and friendship culture.

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“A friendship breakdown without explanation is likely to spark genuine grief, reduce confidence, and cause a spiral of self-analysis,” says Steven Buchwald, Managing Director of Manhattan Mental Health Counseling. “We have strong generic social scripts for romantic relationship breakdowns. People expect to cry, express anger, and carry a sense of grief; however, friendship loss is rarely given the same legitimacy.”

Have you fallen victim to this painful trend? Here are five ways to heal from friendship ghosting.

1. Acknowledge the Loss

Many people dismiss the pain of a friendship breakup, claiming it’s not nearly as gut-wrenching as a romantic breakup. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“If the relationship mattered to you, don’t feel the need to play it down by describing the person as ‘just a friend’ or pretending that you saw it coming so it doesn’t hurt,” Buchwald says. “Essentially, if the relationship mattered, so does its breakdown. Naming sadness, anger, embarrassment, or confusion allows the brain to process the experience.”

Take the time to acknowledge and process the loss, just as you would a romantic breakup.

“Adorn the loss with some structure,” Buchwald advises. “Write down what you miss, what hurt, and what the friendship gave you. The aim is not to stir drama or add salt to the wound; it’s to acknowledge that something meaningful has changed.”

2. Send a Final Message (Without Seeking a Reply)

If you feel called to, allow yourself to send one final message to air your grievances before moving on. Sometimes, it helps to express your genuine thoughts and feelings to the person who hurt you, even if you don’t get a reply.

Buchwald recommends sending a short, non-accusatory message that expresses your emotions without pressuring your friend to respond.

“The objective of the message is to convey your feelings once only, not to persuade a person to contact you,” says Buchwald. “Repeated texts, calls, or social media posts that hold hidden meaning can turn a painful situation into a cycle of hope, checking, and renewed rejection. If there is still no response, the silence becomes information, even if it is not the explanation you deserved.”

3. Separate Fact From Fear

It’s common to take lack of communication personally, but in the case of ghosting, it’s important not to internalize your friend’s behavior.

“‘Facts’ may run along the lines of, ‘My friend has not replied to four messages.’ The fiction may manifest as, ‘People see me as a chore to reply to and don’t like spending time with me,’” Buchwald points out. “The distinction matters greatly, as one person’s rejection can make behavior feel like evidence against your entire worth.”

“A friend’s refusal to explain their departure may reveal something about their capacity for difficult conversations, but it does not provide an objective verdict on your value,” Buchwald continues. “You can miss somebody and still decide not to chase them. You can wish the friendship had ended differently while accepting that it has ended. Ultimately, healing begins when you stop treating their silence as a question you must answer and start treating your own well-being as the part of the story you can still control.”

4. Set Appropriate Boundaries

After sending your final message, if you’re still not hearing back from your friend, it’s time to set boundaries and limit their access to you—not as a manipulative tactic, but as a way to protect your healing process.

“Digital engagement serves as a spark to ignite a hope-and-rejection cycle,” says Buchwald. “The views and likes evolve to be evidence to interpret, even though there is no meaningful clarity. Muting, unfollowing, or temporarily hiding their profile is not necessarily immature or hostile. It can be an emotional boundary.”

5. Replace the Ritual

When a friend becomes part of your regular life, texting, calling, and spending time with them becomes part of your routine.

“Do not scramble to find a stand-in for the rituals you’re used to,” says Buchwald. “Instead, identify the need hidden inside each missing ritual. Was it companionship, reassurance, fun, honesty, or somewhere to feel understood?”

“Small, repeated interactions matter,” Buchwald continues. “Healing may begin with accepting an invitation, becoming a regular somewhere, or sending the first message to another friend. The goal is not to prove the person who ghosted you wrong. It is to remind your nervous system that one lost relationship does not mean the end of belonging.”