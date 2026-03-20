5 Ways to Make an Age-Gap Relationship Work, Including One Conversation Most People Avoid

Age-gap relationships get a lot of scrutiny. People love to assume there must be a story behind it. Maybe one person is being used. Maybe someone has mommy or daddy issues. When really, maybe everybody should mind their damn business for five seconds.

To be fair, the skepticism doesn’t come from nowhere. A big age difference can bring real issues, including finances, life-stage mismatches, power dynamics, family planning, and long-term care questions. But experts told SELF that age-gap relationships can work well when both people face those realities directly, rather than pretending love will magically smooth them over.

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1. Find common ground that actually matters

Susan Winter, author of Older Women, Younger Men, said that shared interests can help couples stay connected across generational differences. That could mean music, travel, humor, lifestyle, or the way you both like to spend a Sunday. The point is that there has to be something real holding the relationship together.

2. Stay curious about your differences

Mindy DeSeta, PhD, LMHC, a sex therapist whose husband is 18 years older than she is, said that healthy couples take a genuine interest in each other’s perspectives. That means being open to each other’s friends, hobbies, references, habits, and ways of moving through the world. You don’t need to pretend you want to learn and know everything about the other person’s generation. But a little effort is nice.

3. Get honest about the big stuff early

This is where plenty of couples, age-gap or otherwise, start playing with fire. Justin Lehmiller, PhD, senior research fellow at the Kinsey Institute, said that partners need to get on the same page about nonnegotiables as early as possible. Kids, marriage, money, career goals, where you want to live, what the future looks like when one person is 35, and the other is 53, all of that belongs on the table. Chemistry is great, but you need a foot in reality.

4. Talk about the smaller fears, too

Not every issue is a giant dealbreaker, but that doesn’t mean it should sit there just festering. SELF notes that worries about aging, attraction, sex, finances, or judgment from other people can slowly build resentment and eat at a relationship. DeSeta recommends direct, respectful language without accusations. If you don’t, those differences can build until they reach the point of no return.

5. Be a team when other people get annoying

Age-gap couples deal with a lot of annoying comments, jokes, suspicion, and family members who think they’re experts in your love life. Lehmiller said that stigma can put a lot of stress on a relationship, especially when shame is involved. Winter said it helps to use “we” language when dealing with criticism. In other words, handle the outside chitchat together.

At the end of the day, an age-gap relationship survives the same way any other one does. Two people have to be honest, self-aware, willing to communicate, and mature enough to face real-life problems before those problems take over. The age difference may be what gets noticed first, but it’s not the defining thing about you guys.