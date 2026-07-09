5 Ways to Practice Summer Hygge and Make the Season Feel Cozier

I’ve always loved the concept of “hygge,” which is essentially a Danish term for coziness, comfort, connection, and contentment. Think: a warm, hearty stew shared among loved ones on a cold winter evening, the fireplace blazing and candles burning.

Hygge is often associated with the “cozier” seasons, like autumn and winter. However, you can cultivate hygge in your life during any season, and in any location. It doesn’t matter if you’re on a tropical island in 90-degree weather or locked indoors during a snowstorm in Alaska—hygge might be a Danish term, but it describes a universal experience.

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If you’re looking for some magical, cozy vibes this season, here are five creative, comforting ways to practice summer hygge.

1. Make Time for Intentional Outdoor Activities

Summer is all about the great outdoors, but sometimes, the heat can be unbearable. Try to find simple ways to enjoy nature without exhausting your body.

“Spend more time outdoors, but slowly,” says Jan Curl, Retreat Leader/Run Coach at Run Wild Retreats. “Rather than filling every weekend, make room for unhurried time outside such as visiting a farmers market, pausing your run to enjoy birdsong or wildflowers, taking a leisurely walk during the cooler parts of the day, or enjoying a sunset/sunrise without your phone on hand.”

Laura Todd, licensed therapist in California and founder of Early Bonds Therapy, who is ancestrally Danish, recommends the simple act of getting outside on a warm (not hot) summer day with your favorite cold seasonal beverage.

“This brings the comfort and nostalgia of ‘slowing down’ in the summer,” she says. “You can do this near your house, at a park, or beach wherever you prefer to be.”

2. Eat and Cook Seasonal Food

One of the best ways to immerse yourself in a season is by consuming seasonal produce or meals associated with that particular time of year.

“Hygge is often centered around sharing meals. Just because the food isn’t hearty winter soups doesn’t mean the hygge romance isn’t there!” says Curl. “Visit your local farmers market with a friend or family member, and enjoy a homemade summer meal together. In the summer, there are so many different flavors, colors, and textures to explore.”

3. Pick Up Analog Hobbies

Summer is the ultimate time for analog hobbies, aka passion projects that don’t require technology. These captivating experiences will trigger that warm nostalgia and hygge you’re seeking.

“Embrace analog hobbies such as gardening, playing cards, or baking a summertime dessert from scratch,” says Curl.

4. Cultivate a Cozy Summer Home

Hygge is all about a cozy, inviting home that makes you feel safe and at peace. During summer, you have the opportunity to open your windows and let in some fresh air, enjoying the sounds of the season.

“Make your home feel airy and welcoming by swapping heavy winter textures for lightweight linens and cotton,” Curl recommends. “Pick up a local flower bouquet, and bring out a colorful, cheerful vase.”

Additionally, I love adding taper candles, string lights, and incense for a more sensual environment.

5. Attend Community Events

According to Todd, community events like outdoor fairs, concerts, and amusement parks bring both a sense of summer nostalgia and connection. If you’re looking for something a bit more low-key, however, she recommends hosting a solo or group picnic at a local park or nature site, so you can still enjoy the peace of the outdoors.