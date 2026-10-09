5 Ways to Spot Dating Red Flags Without Overthinking Everything, According to Therapists

Today, being hypervigilant in a relationship feels more like doing our due diligence. We’ve constantly been bombarded with dating horror stories and cheating storytimes on TikTok, putting most daters on edge when getting to know someone new. While it’s important to spot potential signs of an untrustworthy partner, you should also practice discernment over snap judgments.

Here are five ways to spot red flags in a partner—without being overly paranoid.

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1. Tune Into Your Own Feelings/Intuition

The internet will give you a long list of potential red flags that could immediately disqualify well-intentioned partners. For example, some people consider being friends with an ex or opposite-sex individual as a negative, while others think it’s a positive. Some even say bringing flowers to a first date is love-bombing, while others consider it a must-do.

In other words, we all have our own dating standards, boundaries, and biases. When in doubt, trust your intuition.

“The best way to spot red flags is to tune into your own feelings in the relationship,” says Ciara Bogdanovic, Psychotherapist, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, and Owner and Founder at Sagebrush Psychotherapy. “Do you feel safe, respected, and comfortable being yourself?” If so, you’re already on the right track.

2. Pay Attention to How They Treat Others

How your partner treats you is only one piece of the puzzle. How do they act toward those around them, be it family, friends, or strangers?

“There are the obvious things, like noticing how your partner speaks about and treats others, particularly those who serve or support you (e.g., waiters), that can tell you a lot about a person,” says Alli Spotts-De Lazzer, Licensed Therapist, Eating Disorders Expert, Author, and Speaker & Educator at Live Your Full Story. “If you’re uncomfortable or feel protective of the server, for example, then that’s a big ol’ red flag.”

3. Look for Patterns

No one is perfect, and we all likely show red flags from time to time. Instead of harshly judging a one-off concerning behavior, pay more attention to patterns. (Of course, this does not apply to extremes like aggression, manipulation, disrespect, or abuse.)

“Remember that there is a difference between a moment and a pattern,” says Bogdanovic. “We all make mistakes and have lapses in judgment, and we don’t want to assume someone’s character from an isolated incident. Rather than scrutinizing every interaction for signs of something wrong, pay attention to patterns of behavior over time.”

4. Identify What Version of Yourself the Person Brings Out of You

If you’re in a toxic or incompatible relationship, you might notice yourself becoming more obsessive, anxious, or even defensive at times. Don’t ignore these warning signs.

“The less obvious [red flags] I’ve noticed as a therapist are how the person affects you,” says Spotts-De Lazzer. “For example, do you find yourself obsessing over how to please them? Do you find your brain dedicating time to scenarios in your head where you correct things, or the result—in your head—is the person agreeing with you?”

We often wrongly assume that constantly thinking about someone is a green flag. But that isn’t always the case—especially if your thoughts are more obsessive, negative, or self-deprecating.

“Notice the content of your thoughts,” Spotts-De Lazzer says. “That can tell you whether something is a non-red flag, a blush one, a pink one, or a fuchsia-red one.”

5. Try Not to Become Hypervigilant

In today’s dating world, it’s hard not to become paranoid and hypervigilant, writing off anyone and everyone who doesn’t fit our strict mold of the perfect partner.

“One of the ways we can check to make sure we’re not being hypervigilant is to ask a trusted friend: From what I’ve been sharing, do you see any red flags about how I’m reacting?” Spotts-De Lazzer recommends. “Sometimes those who love us can offer a different, potentially more realistic perspective on our reactions than we have ourselves.”