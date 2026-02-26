5 Ways Tonight’s Moon Phase Will Impact You: February 26, 2026

Do you feel in tune with the moon? Many ancient cultures and spiritual practices worship the moon as a deity. Some even say it affects our emotions and energy levels.

I have always felt connected to the moon. Even as a kid, I would stay up late into the night, using the full moon as a reading light. Whether the celestial object actually impacts our internal world is up for debate, but I like to believe in its magic.

Today, we are in the waxing gibbous moon phase—the fourth phase of the lunar cycle. This is the last phase of the first half of the cycle. Once we reach the full moon, we enter the second half of the lunar cycle.

“The waxing gibbous phase is between a half moon and full moon. Waxing means it is getting bigger,” NASA explains.

As such, the waxing gibbous moon symbolizes momentum, inspiration, and perseverance. As the moon gains more light from the sun, you might feel yourself gaining more energy.

Today’s moon is also in the water sign of Cancer, an empathetic, sensitive, and nurturing sign. Sitting in such an emotional sign, the moon is expected to trigger feelings you might have thought you had under control.

Wondering how the waxing gibbous moon in Cancer will show up in your life? Here are five ways tonight’s moon might impact you.

1. You’ll Feel More Emotional

When the moon enters Cancer, many experience deeper, more intense emotions. But don’t worry: this is all part of the process. If you’re willing to work with them rather than against them, you can transmute them into something beautiful.

During this time, “You may be prone to emotional fluctuations; you should learn to forgive and forget in order to avoid depression from thinking too much about things,” AstroSeek reports.

In other words, don’t hold any grudges during this time. You’re only hurting yourself by doing so.

“Your perception of the world can be very subjective,” AstroSeek adds. “Try to create a certain distance without being bitter.”

Cancer is a nurturing sign, but sometimes, Cancer’s selfless nature can lead to resentment and martyrdom—especially if it isn’t being reciprocated. However, remember: you don’t give to get something in return.

2. You’ll Find Inspiration Everywhere

The waxing gibbous moon is a highly inspiring time. As the last phase before the full moon (and the second half of the cycle), it represents one final push toward your goals. You might feel extra motivated and willing to do whatever it takes to manifest your dreams. Inspiration is all around you, if you’re willing to see it.

3. You’ll Crave Community

Cancers might not be the most outgoing sign of the zodiac, but they do crave a tight-knit community. When the moon enters Cancer, you might seek company from like-minded individuals.

“Due to your rich emotional manifestation, you can create a real sense of belonging in the world,” AstroSeek reports.

4. Your Energy Will Increase

The waxing gibbous moon is an energetic time. Many believe that as the moon gains light from the sun, we gain energy. Don’t waste it, as it’s meant to help you make progress toward your goals.

5. You’ll Find Pleasure in the Little Things

Cancer is all about the simple pleasures in life. Right now, find ways to celebrate the small things, like a good book by a warm fire or a sweet kiss from your lover.

“Your feeling of safety is now related to your home, family, and related activities such as cooking and gardening,” AstroSeek says.