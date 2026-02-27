5 Ways You’ll Feel the Effects of Tonight’s Moon Phase (February 27, 2026)

Many ancient cultures and spiritual practices believe that the moon affects our emotions and energy levels, with some even worshipping it as a deity. Each phase of the cycle symbolizes different themes, from new opportunities to emotional release.

We are currently in the waxing gibbous moon phase, which is the fourth phase of the lunar cycle. Occurring between the first quarter moon and the full moon, this week-long phase represents momentum and persistence.

Today’s waxing gibbous moon is about 83% illuminated by the sun, seemingly “growing” toward the full moon at 100% illumination. It’s still sitting in the water sign of Cancer, a sensitive, nurturing sign.

According to Moongiant, “During a Waxing Gibbous, the moon rises in the east in mid-afternoon and is high in the eastern sky at sunset. The word Gibbous first appeared in the 14th century and has its roots in the Latin word ‘gibbosus,’ meaning humpbacked.”

Wondering how the waxing gibbous moon in Cancer will show up in your life? Here are five ways today’s moon might impact you.

1. Your Emotions Might Be All Over the Place

The moon in Cancer often triggers an emotionally sensitive time. Old wounds might resurface, and you might end up feeling more fragile than usual. It’s important to process these emotions as they arise, allowing yourself to fully feel and learn from them rather than letting them harden you.

As AstroSeek reports, during this time, “Your perception of the world can be very subjective. Try to create a certain distance without being bitter.”

Additionally, attempt to practice forgiveness, even if that means releasing resentment or anger toward someone who hurt you. In the long run, holding a grudge will only cause you more harm, not the other person.

“You may be prone to emotional fluctuations; you should learn to forgive and forget in order to avoid depression from thinking too much about things,” Astroseek reports.

2. You Might Be More Persistent

When it comes to your goals, you likely feel more inspired and encouraged during this time. Use this persistence to push forward and continue making strides toward your dreams. The waxing gibbous moon is like that last-ditch effort to manifest your desires, and it can bring inspiring energy and aligned opportunities. Take full advantage of this by continuing to believe in yourself and your abilities.

3. You Might Find Your Soul Fam

When the moon enters Cancer, we often feel pulled toward community. This is a great time to surround yourself with like-minded people and loved ones who make you feel seen and understood. Don’t take your connection for granted today.

“Due to your rich emotional manifestation, you can create a real sense of belonging in the world,” AstroSeek reports.

4. You Might Have Bursts of Energy

While the moon in Cancer brings a sensitive, emotional time, the waxing gibbous brings heightened energy and inspiration. Many people view this as a highly social and uplifting phase, feeling more outgoing or willing to pour themselves into their work.

This is a great way to make progress on your goals. For example, if you’re trying to get more into fitness, now is the time to push yourself the extra mile and take advantage of the high energy you’re experiencing.

5. You Might Feel More Grounded

While the moon in Cancer is an emotional time, it also often encourages you to go inward and cultivate a sense of home within yourself and your closest people.

As AstroSeek reports, “Your feeling of safety is now related to your home, family, and related activities such as cooking and gardening.” Take pleasure in small, gentle acts that ground you, like baking or reading.