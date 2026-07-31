5 Wellness Habits That Can Actually Backfire If You Do Them Wrong

Wellness culture has a long history of taking reasonable advice and running it completely off a cliff. Exercise is good, so more must be better. Supplements help, so a whole cabinet of them must help more. The line between healthy habit and health hazard is closer than the industry wants you to think. Here are five examples.

Doing Too Much Cardio

Exercise is good for you, full stop. But chronic, excessive training without adequate recovery is a totally different situation. Research published in Sports Medicine and Health Science in 2025 found that overtraining syndrome triggers dysregulated inflammatory responses, oxidative stress, and immune suppression—meaning the body essentially starts working against itself.

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If you’re constantly getting injured, catching every cold that comes around, or watching your performance drop no matter how hard you train, something’s wrong. A 2025 study also found a potential link between ultramarathon running and elevated colorectal cancer risk. Past a certain threshold, you’re just breaking yourself down.

Taking a Stack of Supplements

The supplement industry generated over $177 billion globally in 2023, which tells you everything about how aggressively it’s been marketed and very little about how well it works. The problem with loading up on multiple supplements daily is that some compete for absorption—calcium, magnesium, zinc, and iron all use the same pathways, so taking them together can mean one or several don’t absorb at all.

Combining ginkgo biloba with omega-3 fatty acids can thin the blood to a dangerous degree, especially for anyone already on blood thinners. According to the National Institutes of Health, as much as 20% of drug-induced liver injuries in the US are linked to supplements. Get bloodwork done. Find out what you actually need before spending money on what an influencer is pushing.

Doing a Juice Cleanse

The word “detox” generates a lot of revenue and very little science. Clinical nutritionists at the University of Rochester are direct about it: “The liver and kidneys remove toxins and waste. If we were holding onto toxins, we wouldn’t be alive.” A gastroenterologist quoted in Medscape made the same point: “Detoxification is a natural, ongoing function of the liver and kidneys, not something that requires commercial juice products.”

Beyond the bad science, juice cleanses strip fruit and vegetables of their fiber—which is precisely what helps regulate blood sugar, support gut health, and manage cholesterol. What’s left is mostly sugar. Juices made from high-oxalate produce like leafy greens and beets can also contribute to kidney stone formation in people who are susceptible.

Drinking Water All Day, Every Day

Hydration is important. Overhydration is a real medical condition that gets significantly less coverage. When someone drinks more water than the body can process, sodium levels in the blood drop—a condition called hyponatremia, sometimes called water intoxication. It can cause nausea, confusion, and seizures, and in extreme cases, coma.

Dr. Matthew McElroy, a sports medicine specialist at Geisinger Health Systems, described it like this: “The primary issue of having too much water is it dilutes your sodium in your blood, and your biggest risk is that it can cause a change in the way your brain works.” Endurance athletes are at highest risk, but anyone can overdo it. Thirst is actually a decent guide.

Applying Sunscreen Every Single Day Without a Vitamin D Check

Sunscreen is essential—nobody’s arguing otherwise. But a rigorous 2025 randomized controlled trial, the Sun-D Trial, found that participants who applied high-SPF sunscreen every day ended up with measurably lower vitamin D levels than those who used it at their own discretion. About 40% of Americans are already vitamin D deficient at varying degrees, according to research.

Deficiency is linked to bone loss, immune dysfunction, insulin resistance, and high blood pressure. The fix here isn’t to skip sunscreen. Get your vitamin D levels checked and supplement if needed, rather than assuming daily outdoor exposure is covering it.