5 Years Ago Today, We Lost the Masked Metal Icon Who Helped Make Slipknot a Global Phenomenon

A crucial part of the history of Slipknot passed away five years ago today. Joey Jordison passed away in his sleep in 2021 at 46 years old, battling acute transverse myelitis for years. The illness is a rare neurological condition similar to multiple sclerosis that inflames the spinal cord. For many, it causes paralysis and limited sensory capabilities.

In an interview with Metal Hammer, he candidly opened up about how the condition cost him the use of his legs. As a result, he couldn’t play drums anymore. But with the help of his personal trainer, he worked overtime in order to beat the rare disease.

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“I lost my legs. I couldn’t play any more. It was a form of multiple sclerosis, which I don’t wish on my worst enemy,” Joey Jordison shared. “I got myself back up, and I got myself in the gym, and I got myself back in therapy to beat this f**king s**t. If I can do it, you can do it. To people with multiple sclerosis, transverse myelitis or anything like that, I’m living proof that you can beat that s**t.”

As for Slipknot, Jordison had nothing but kind things to say about the band. “I want you all to give them praise. We accomplished a lot and I wish them nothing but luck and the best of praise,” he added.

Joey Jordison Passed Away Five Years Ago Today After Battling Rare Illness

After Jordison’s death, the rock world paid massive tribute to the legendary drummer. Matthew Heafy and his former Trivium bandmate Alex Bent both shared their condolences and explained how influential the Murderdolls musician was to their careers.

“Rest In Peace to a legend of the music world. Joey’s contributions to music changed the face of heavy music on the planet as we know it. This was a true honor to stand alongside 3 people who helped form me as a musician – as a peer, for roadrunner United,” Heafy said of Joey Jordison.

“I don’t have words, to call him an inspiration would be an understatement,” Bent added. “Countless hours studying every move behind the kit. I owe so much to Joey Jordison and could never imagine being where I am today without his influence.”

In 2022, Corey Taylor and the rest of Slipknot dedicated their seventh studio album The End, So Far to Joey Jordison. Talking to The Fader, Taylor recalled trying to mend any past issues before his tragic passing. “I just wish we hadn’t lost him this soon. We were hoping to mend fences with him, and it’s one of those things that tells you: whatever you need to do, do it now,” he stressed. “Because you never know when you’re gonna lose somebody.”