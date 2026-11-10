5 Zodiac Signs Destined to Be Lucky and in Love in 2027, According to Astrologers

A new study from California Psychics ranks the zodiac signs most likely to find love in 2027. I don’t know about you, but I think most of us can use some luck in love going forward. With a bit of astrology on your side, you might just deepen your current connection or finally find your soulmate (if you’re not too jaded to believe in that sort of thing, of course).

According to California Psychics, here are the top five zodiac signs most likely to find love in 2027—and their luckiest windows for finding the one.

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1. Aquarius

According to the study by California Psychics, Aquarius will be the luckiest sign in love next year. Jupiter in particular will be guiding partnership and intimacy for Aquarius throughout the entire year.

“When Jupiter (the planet of expansion and opportunity) turns retrograde in Leo, Aquarius is encouraged to reconsider, reevaluate, and redirect relationship goals,” says Anais, Psychic Advisor at California Psychics. “This period allows for reflection and understanding of what truly aligns. Aquarius may experience a shift in perspective during this period and reconsider romantic connections (new, current, or past relationships). This realignment can provide clarity and even open the door to greater emotional fulfillment and a stronger sense of direction towards discovering what the heart truly desires!”

According to California Psychics, Aquarius will experience the most romance during March, when Venus—the planet of love, romance, and beauty—enters its sign.

2. Aries

Aries will likely be the second most romantically blessed zodiac sign in 2027. With Jupiter in its 5th house of pleasure, self-expression, and romance, this fire sign will experience more opportunities to find love and deepen connections. Aries can expect most of its blessings between late April and early May, when Venus enters its sign.

3. Taurus

Taurus makes a close third place for the luckiest sign in love for 2027. The “bull” will be highly influenced by Mars, the planet of action and desire, promising passion, attraction, and intense chemistry.

“The best window for finding love opens from November 2 to 25, when Venus, Jupiter, and Mars all line up in love houses, and Tauruses can choose if they’re looking for new relationships or want to explore feelings at their own pace,” California Psychics reports.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn is often referred to as the “father of the zodiac,” holding it together for everyone else in their lives. This sign deserves some love and romance to ease their nerves and ground them in pleasure. Thankfully, they can expect a drama-free and romantically aligned year ahead.

“Jupiter sits in the 8th house of intimacy and bonding for 207 days, pointing to no sudden upheavals in new and old relationships,” California Psychics reports. “The best window for love runs from May 15 to June 8, when Venus is directly in the 5th house, strengthening bonds between people and promising new meetings.”

5. Pisces

Pisces is deeply selfless, a bit naive, and incredibly dreamy in love, and thankfully, 2027 will be a positive year for them. With Jupiter moving into the sign’s 7th house of partnerships next year, Pisces can expect a new, fulfilling connection.

“Mars is present in Pisces’ love lives too this year, adding 163 days of passion and increasing chances of love at first sight,” California Psychics reports.

Love at first sight is Pisces ‘ dream come true, and it’s not the only time they can expect surprises in love. The best window for romance will occur later in the year, between September 15 and October 8.