5 Zodiac Signs Most Likely to Get Back With Their Ex (and Why)

Most people don’t want to admit to getting back with an ex, but this is quite a relatable and even common occurrence for many—and it’s not always a bad thing. (Unless, of course, it turns into a toxic cycle.) However, some people are more likely to revisit an old relationship than others, struggling to let go and holding out hope for longer than they should.

Wondering if you’re one of the last to let go? Here are the five zodiac signs most likely to go back to an ex.

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1. Cancer: The Nostalgic Romantic

Cancer is one of the most empathetic, nurturing zodiac signs. Constantly falling into the role of caregiver, this water sign is known for over-accommodating and neglecting their own needs in the name of love. Because of their commitment to their partner, they have a hard time letting go and moving on.

“Cancer is a deeply sentimental sign,” says relationship expert Emily Conway, CEO and Creative Director at Dragon Toys. “They often hold onto memories and emotional bonds long after a relationship ends. If they believe there’s still love there, they’re very open to revisiting a past relationship.”

Cancer is most notorious for leaving the door open and checking in from time to time. While they have good intentions—they hate being on bad terms with anyone—this can turn into a toxic cycle for them.

2. Libra: The Eternal Optimist

Libra has a reputation for being fair, bringing a sense of peace and harmony to those around them. They hate conflict and—ruled by Venus—tend to romanticize most situations. Rather than closing the chapter and starting anew, they’d much prefer to revisit old flames with rose-colored glasses.

“Libras can struggle to let go because they’re always weighing up what could have been,” says Conway. “They’re natural romantics who believe in love, so if an ex comes back into the picture, they’re often willing to hear them out.”

Because of their optimism, Libras tend to give people too many chances, truly wanting to take someone’s word at face value. Their softness and charm also attract partners who might not have their best interests at heart, making them even more susceptible to this unhealthy cycle.

3. Pisces: The Hopeless Romantic

Dreamy Pisces is a sensitive, deep-feeling sign that doesn’t like to let go—of anything or anyone…ever. In fact, they’re the type to write poetry about an ex they dated for two months, several years ago. Their ability to romanticize even the worst relationships is their ultimate downfall.

“Pisces tend to idealize their past relationships,” Conway notes. “They remember the good times vividly and can sometimes gloss over why things ended. That idealism can make going back feel very appealing, even when it might not be the most practical choice.”

4. Taurus: The Creature of Habit

Taurus is a grounded, loyal sign, which is both a blessing and a curse. They seek comfort and stability above all, so the thought of starting over can feel especially disorienting and terrifying. They’d rather work hard on saving a failing relationship than find someone new.

“Taurus doesn’t take relationships lightly,” says Conway. “When they invest in someone, they invest deeply. So the idea of throwing all of that away and starting from scratch can feel like a loss. If there’s a chance to salvage something, a Taurus will seriously consider it.”

However, once they do decide to move on…it’s over for good. You’ll never hear from Taurus again.

5. Scorpio: The Intense Connector

Scorpios might not seem like the most romantic, soft signs in the zodiac, but when they love someone, they do so deeply and intensely. The strong emotional bonds they develop with a partner feel impossible to give up, as they’re incredibly rare for the water sign.

“Scorpio has a hard time truly letting go,” Conway explains. “Even if they’re the ones who ended things, the emotional connection doesn’t just vanish. If the right conditions arise, and the trust is there, they can absolutely find themselves drawn back to someone from their past.”