Sagittarius season is officially upon us, and with its comes excitement, passion, and prosperity—especially for five lucky signs. If you have major placements in any of the following zodiac signs, here’s what you can expect from the astrological month ahead.

1. Sagittarius

Seeing as it’s Sagittarius season, it’s only natural the fire sign will take the spotlight. During their solar return, they might feel more reflective and aligned, looking toward the future with hope and a big-picture mindset. Now is a great time for Sagittarius to set intentions for the year ahead while accepting any blessings that arise throughout their birthday season.

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While every solar return brings prosperity, this particular one will be supercharged by a particularly aligned transit.

“Throughout the month of Sagittarius Season, the Sun and Jupiter are in mutual reception,” says Aubrey Houdeshell, Denver, Colorado-based author and astrologer. “When planets are in mutual reception, it means they are in each other’s signs—in this case, Jupiter is in Leo, which is ruled by the Sun, and the Sun is in Sagittarius, ruled by Jupiter.”

Jupiter is the planet of expansion, growth, and luck. When it’s Leo, Sagittarius can expect even more intensity and abundance.

2. Aries

Another blessed fire sign during Sagittarius season is Aries, which will finally experience more confidence and growth. This is especially true when it comes to their career. They might notice positive shifts toward more stability, creativing, and fulfillment in the workplace or in a personal project that will bring them security and opportunities. This season will bring major positive changes that could alter the trajectory of their life going forward.

3. Leo

It seems all fire signs will be lucky during Sagittarius season. As stated earlier, Jupiter is currently in Leo, making it incredibly blessed during Sagittarius season, with the Sun and Jupiter in mutual reception.

“Planets in mutual reception are offering each other resources,” Houdeshell explains. “They are uplifting one another and helping each other to function. Thus, in general, both Sagittarius and Leo placements are receiving a special dose of luck, support, and ease!”

4. Gemini

Moving away from the fire signs, let’s acknowledge the air sign that will experience positive shifts during Sagittarius season: Gemini. Geminis can expect luck and passion in their closest relationships, whether it’s deepening a current connection or meeting someone new. At this time, open communication will serve them well. Their focus should be on expressing their needs and desires with confidence and seeking clarity where it matters most.

5. Capricorn

It’s not quite Capricorn season just yet, but according to Houdeshell, this Earth sign will experience some luck while the Sun is in Sagittarius.

“In the case of Capricorn, it’s antiscia to Sagittarius, which is like a secret handshake between two signs,” Houdeshell says. “The word ‘antiscia’ is from Greek, meaning ‘opposite shadows.’ Two signs are antiscia when they mirror across the solstice points. In this case, Sagittarius and Capricorn are closest, and therefore the sea goats also get some help from the boosted Sagittarius Sun!”

Essentially, Capricorn can bring its structure, practicality, and discipline to Sagittarius’s philosophical, adventurous energy, creating expansive opportunities heading into the new year.